Black Ink Crew‘s Ryan Henry Calls Out “Insensitivity Of People” Slandering His Late Sister After Eddy Curry Essay

Last week we wrote about an extensive essay former NBA player Eddy Curry penned in the Players Tribune about a dark time he faced in 2009. In that essay, the retired baller opened up about the murder of his off and on lover, Nova Henry, and their 10-month-old daughter, Ava, who were killed by Henry’s attorney, Frederick Goings, whom she was also alleged to be seeing.

In the story, he said that he and Nova, both Chicago natives, dated while he was playing for the Knicks (2005 to 2011) and had two kids together. However, at the time of her death, he was married to present wife Patrice Curry, whom he has four children with. Because of this information, Nova was identified as being the other woman, or “mistress” of Curry, as her companion was married to someone else. But those who knew Nova and claim to know the situation say that the late mother of two was a lot more than a “mistress” and called out those who had negative things to say about the deceased — this includes her brother, Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Ryan Henry. He said he was specifically “disgusted by the ppl’s disrespectful careless ‘that’s what she get’ comments.”

If you watch the VH1 series, you know that the murder of Nova, his older sister, and niece has been a situation of great grief for Ryan, so he jumped to her defense on Instagram this week after seeing the comments made about her.

“The noisy outside world’s misinformed disrespect does not overshadow what BEAUTY IS…. and how much you Use YOU and myself to help other WOMEN in all kinds of situations,” he wrote alongside old images of his sister. “Be peaceful.”

People aside from Henry have also contested the idea that Nova even was aware Curry was married, but they all just want some respect to be given when speaking on her and the situation.

Curry, who is raising he and Nova’s son, Noah, with his wife and other kids, commented by sharing prayer hands. When a commenter responded with negativity at his presence in the thread of support, Ryan made it clear the only people he was directing his message to were those who made poor judgments of his sister based on Curry’s words, but not Curry himself.

“The purpose of this post was not about anyone involved from articled words,” he said. “It was about the insensitivity of people in reaction to it to slander a woman about a not fully understood and misrepresented perception of her to say she deserved to die.”

As for the man responsible for this shared grief, Frederick Goings was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

According to the Chicago Tribune, his relationship with Nova took a violent turn after their relationship fell apart and she hired a new lawyer and “made plans to contest $24,000” in legal fees from him. After threatening her and son Noah, in 2007, she took out an order of protection that would eventually expire. January 2009 he would shot her and and Ava, with Noah witnessing the murders.