“Boyz N The Hood” Actress Esther Scott Dead At 66

Actress Esther Scott, known for her roles in John Singleton’s Boyz N The Hood died on Friday from a heart attack according to her rep. She was 66-years-old.

Scott was found unconscious in her home in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday where she was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

“She loved what she did,” her sister told TMZ. “She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her — but they didn’t know her name. Hopefully now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry.”

According to the outlet she was surrounded by her friends and family when she died.

Scott was born in Queens, New York, and began her acting career in the 1980’s as a voice over actress on Star Wars: Ewoks before appearing in TV shows. She has over 73 film and TV show credits listed under her name.

Audiences however remember her role as Tisha’s grandmother in the groundbreaking film Boyz N The Hood. The role of Tisha was played by actress Leonette Scott.

Her long list of credits also includes a range of TV and movie projects considered classics of the culture including, The Geena Davis Show, Hart of Dixie, Austin Powers in Goldmember, You Got Served, Dreamgirls, The Pursuit of Happyness, Encino Man, Beverly Hills, 90210, The Craft, Melrose Place and Senseless.

One of her last film roles was playing Bridget, the grandmother of slave rebellion leader Nat Turner in Nate Parker’s directorial debut in 2016’s, The Birth of a Nation.

“I prayed to Nana Bridget that I presented her in a way that would honor who she was,” Scott said of her Birth of a Nation role. “Bridget encouraged his [Turner’s] spirituality, his faith.”

Scott will be remembered thorough her legacy and her work. Rest in peace.