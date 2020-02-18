Sounds Like Shannon Brown Thinks There’s Hope He And Monica Will Reconcile

Monica and her ex-husband Shannon Brown seem to be on different pages. Perhaps that’s the reason the couple split recently. While Monica seems to be living her best life as a newly single woman—you might recall that she’s said she’s not even looking for a man and beamed out of the courtroom, after signing divorce papers. She quickly snatched the Brown out of her name. In a phrase, she good.

But during a recent interview, it seemed that Shannon Brown might be considering rekindling the romantic aspect of his ongoing relationship with Monica, the mother of his daughter Laiyah.

In speaking about All-Star weekend, Kobe Bryant, and more, one of the radio hosts asked him about his ex-wife. And things got interesting.

See how it all went down below.

WGCI: What I gotta do, Shannon, to get you and Monica back together?

Shannon: Umm whatever you need to. Whatever you feel like…

WGCI: Do you want to get back together with Monica?

Shannon: Man, that’s like…she like my forever valentine. See, I’m going to get sentimental again. She’s just a huge part of how I think about love, I guess. She show love, I try to show it back.

WGCI: So it’s hope that you all can probably reconcile?

Shannon: I mean you know, I think it’s a little pavement that I can get into.

Monica and Shannon married in 2010. They had another ceremony in 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2013. After eight years of marriage, Monica filed for divorce in March 2019. The divorce was finalized in October.

You can watch the full interview in the video below. The portion about Monica begins around the 7-minute mark.