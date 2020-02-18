aintnogirlcodewoah: Jennifer Williams’ Ex-Friend Accuses Her Of Sleeping With Rick Ross While They Were Dating

Jennifer Williams is being accused of crossing yet another friend. But this time, it’s not one of her “Basketball Wives” castmates. Over the weekend, Williams was called on Instagram by a woman named Briteady, who is both the ex-girlfriend of rapper Rick Ross and an ex-friend of Jennifer.

The drama began when Jennifer shared a picture of herself wearing lingerie posing with a bottle of Rick’s Rozay Rosé champagne.

“Rosé all day… Thank you @richforever for keeping me stocked with champagne. Who wants to drink with me?” she captioned the promotional image.

Rick left a flirty comment under the image, writing:

“Send me the original pic.”

And after that, all hell broke loose.

In a series of Instagram stories, Briteady called Jennifer out for being a phony friend, writing:

“I swear these TV hoes sure be on some low down dirty smile in your face, ask for help a** b*tches, then block you when you call them out. B*tches be at your crib for Christmas with your family then asking your hairstylist for the same bob hairstyle, then go f*ck on ur ex a month later #aintnogirlcodewoah. Thirsty a** groupie b*tch… Shoulda left you a nappy-headed a** b*tch.”

She went on:

“I’d @ her but @jenniferwilliams blocked me.”

Fans wasted no time weighing in on the controversy, with many of them questioning why all of Briteady’s aggression was geared towards Jennifer instead of Rick who made the comment in the first place. To this Briteady seems to have responded, writing:

“I mind my business and stay out of the way. I stay out of the mix. Principles are principles.”

Jennifer has yet to respond to Briteady and from the looks of it, she doesn’t plan on it.