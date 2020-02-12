Russell Wilson’s Mother Tammy Advised Him To Love Ciara’s Son As His Own

For all of the lore surrounding Ciara, Russell Wilson and who said what prayer, to me, one of the more precious parts of their relationship are the moments of love we see of Russell being an active and present father figure in baby Future’s life. From dancing with him, playing football, or just posing, it’s a beautiful thing to witness.

I’m here for Papa Russ.

According to a recent podcast, Russell’s dedication to he and Ciara’s son comes from a seed that was planted by his mother, Tammy Wilson, when he and Ciara first began dating.

Tammy Wilson appeared on the Raising Fame podcast hosted by Dell and Sonya Curry, parents of famed basketball player Stephan Curry. During their conversation, they spoke about Russell’s relationship with Ciara and the bond Russell developed with baby Future.

In a clip from the show, Tammy said, “When he first told me about her, he sent me this picture. I’m like, ‘She looks familiar.’ I didn’t really follow Ciara. I had seen a documentary or read an article about her. And I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about–I’m a mom I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ He and I had conversations about that. I look at my own situation and how I was born, and so I can’t judge anybody. So I said to him, ‘Okay, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were your own even if that means that you give that kid your name. If you’re going to be with someone who has a kid you can’t treat that kid any differently than if it were yours.”

You can listen to the full podcast, here.