Amber Rose Debuts Face Tattoo In Honor Of Her Children

People have said a lot of things about Amber Rose. But one of the things they can never say is that she’s a bad mother or not devoted to her children. But Rose took her love for her children to the next level. It seems that Rose, who has several tattoos all over her body, has inked the names of her sons across her forehead, right beneath her hairline.

Recently, Rose was seen in the Dolls Kill store in Los Angeles where she did a good deed for a customer in the store. There you can see the tattoo which reads, Bash (for her eldest son Sebastian) and her second son Slash Electric, her son with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Rose was also seen rocking the tattoo during a recent episode of the web series “CoolKicks.” Judging by her outfit though, the story photo and the shoot for the sneakers series took place on the same day.

For there is a chance that the tattoo could be temporary. Based on her Instagram page, we haven’t seen it. But who knows. Time will tell. What’s also particularly interesting is that Rose referred to Edwards as her “beautiful husband.” So perhaps when we find out about this tattoo, we’ll learn about her relationship status as well.

In the meantime, check out the babies who inspired this type of love gesture.