Snoop Dogg Promises That He’s Non-Violent After Being Accused Of Threatening Gayle King

Snoop Dogg was one of the first celebrities to speak out against Gayle King regarding asking former WNBA star Lisa Leslie about past rape allegations against Kobe Bryant, who died last month. After posting a foul-mouthed video criticizing the CBS journalist, he was accused of threatening King, something he now says he isn’t capable of doing.

“Here’s a message for the people that need to know,” the Doggfather said in an Instagram video. “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family. Now with that being said, what’d I look like want some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that.

Snoop added that his intent was to encourage King to be more mindful of how her words could affect the Bryant family and his legacy.

“I didn’t want no harm to come to her, I didn’t threaten her. All I did was say check it out, you out of pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little bit more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.”

In his initial video after the CBS clip went viral, the Los Angeles native called King a “dog-faced b—h” and told her to “back off before we come get you.”

Winfrey said since receiving all this backlash, King has received death threats and has been traveling with more security.

“She is not doing well,” a teary-eyed Winfrey said on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. “May I say she is not doing well because she has now death threats, and now has to travel with security, and she’s feeling very much attacked.”

King has also voiced frustration with CBS over the viral clip.

“I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would be extremely angry with me too,” she said in a statement. “I am mortified. I’m embarrassed and I am very angry,” she said in a video posted to Twitter, directly addressing her critics. “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring.”