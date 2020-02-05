Cynthia Bailey Is Admittedly Shook That Fiancé Mike Hill Cheated On His Last Two Wives: “What Makes Me Different?”

While Cynthia Bailey seems all set to become the future Mrs. Mike Hill, she wouldn’t be the first Mrs. in his life.

If you weren’t aware, the sportscaster has been married twice before, more than a decade each time, with both of his daughters coming from each union. In a preview for an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Hill talked openly about the mistakes he made in his past, the book he’s writing about the ups and downs of his life, and how Bailey found him at the perfect time.

“We caught each other at the right time, because if she would have met me three years ago, it was a different life,” he said. “Two years ago was kind of finding [myself], in the process, but when I started writing the book and I got all that stuff off my chest, I realized some of the things I’ve done in the past have led to me doing some of the things I’m doing presently to women. But at the same time, it’s important for me too because I do have daughters, to reveal some of these things. I’ve already told them. I’ve been open about that with them because they’re older. Their moms, I have apologized to them for the things and transgressions I made in the past, and now I’m just trying to do it the right way this time.”

While Bailey is quiet during Hill’s speech of sorts, standing by his side in support, in a confessional, she admitted him striking out twice before in marriage because of infidelity gave her pause.

“I think I’m getting Mike at the best time in his life right now, but he has cheated on his wives before me,” she said. “What makes me different?”

Good question. We asked Hill about that during an interview we did with him back in November, and he said things would be different with the RHOA star because he truly wanted to be married this time around.

“I learned from my two previous marriages that I wasn’t whole. I wasn’t a good person in my previous two marriages,” he said at the time. “People have this image of me being on television and think I’m square or kind of corny, but people who know me know the type of person I used to be. I wasn’t a bad person, but I did bad things. It’s going to be in my book, Open Mike. Infidelity was rampant in my first and second marriage. It cost me my second one but there were a bunch of other details involved in that. At the same time, I know who I am now. I know that I’ve grown. I know that I’ve matured. I know that I’m ready to be in a relationship with somebody like Cynthia Bailey and before I wasn’t ready to be married. I got married for whatever reason I got married, but now I am marrying Cynthia Bailey because I’m whole, she’s whole, and it’s something I want to do.”

“We’ll be perfect and by the grace of God, He’ll be watching over our relationship,” he added. “If it’s built on that rock and that platform, I know it’s going to be fine.”