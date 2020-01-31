Mendeecees Is Out Of Prison But Not Finished Serving His Sentence

Earlier this week, we reported that former “Love and Hip Hop New York” star Mendeecees Harris was released from prison after four years. Yandy Smith-Harris, his wife, shared video of Mendeecees symbolically throwing away the uniform and Timberlands he wore behind bars.

I’m sure it was a great day for their family. And while being out in the world is far better than being incarcerated, there are still some things Mendeecees has to do in order to complete his sentence.

According to our sister site, Bossip, Mendeecees still has nine months left to serve. He will do so either on house arrest, in a halfway house or a combination of the two. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Mendeecees was transferred from a New Jersey correctional facility to the New York Residential Reentry Management Office. The office supervises felons who are in the process of transitioning back into society through “residential reentry centers,” house arrest, short term jail stints and halfway houses.

The spokesperson did not comment on what type of specific housing situation Mendeecees is in due to privacy and security concerns.

In a plea deal, Mendeecees admitted that he transported heroin and cocaine from New York City to Rochester, NY. Subsequently, in 2015, he was sentenced from eight to ten years in prison. He appealed the decision but the original sentence was upheld.

Before his sentencing, Mendeecees had already served 15 months and was granted time served.

As we reported earlier, he completed parenting, substance abuse, nutrition and public speaking courses while in prison which took a year off of his sentence.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, he is now set to be fully released on October 14, 2020.