Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Says Late NFL Star Told Their Mother He’d Slept With Men

Yesterday, we wrote about Shayanna Jenkins and her thoughts on the Netflix documentary, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, about her late fiance and former NFL player, Aaron Hernandez. Jenkins shared that she didn’t feel it was the documentary’s place to speak on Hernandez’s sexuality when the only person who would have been able to do so with authority was Hernandez himself.

But apparently, Hernandez’s alleged lover isn’t the only person who claims to know about Hernandez’s sexuality. His brother, Jonathan Hernandez recently appeared on Dr. Oz to speak about his brother. Naturally, the concept of his sexuality came up.

Jonathan told Dr. Oz that Aaron told their mother that he had sex with men before he hung himself in his prison cell.

“He’s like, ‘Mom, you’re going die never knowing your son. Then all of a sudden they have this conversation and they’re both flooded with tears across from each other.”

Jonathan said that his brother carried the weight of hiding his sexuality but he didn’t know if it was enough to cause him to kill Odin Lloyd, who reportedly was going to expose their sexual relationship.

Jonathan told Dr. Oz, “That’s one of the questions and, you know, head scratches that they still have regarding really this entire case. There’s just so many questions regarding everything. And, for me to sit here and say it was this or that, I can’t say. All you can do is look at the evidence that was provided.”

Jonathan believes his mother was hiding this aspect of his personality for his whole life to escape punishment from their father who alleged would have tried to beat it out of him.

“I don’t know if he would have been able to finish his sentence,” Hernandez responded when asked if his brother would’ve been able to talk to his father about his sexuality. “I don’t know at all, I really don’t. I can’t imagine him even being able to or my dad would have thought he could beat that out of him.”

Apparently, their mother was the only woman he confided in about his sexuality.