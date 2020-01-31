She Tried It! XoXo Kalani Clip-Ins

As Black women we’re always looking for convenient ways to switch up our hair, and one of the simplest options around are clip-ins. Commitment-free and easy to install, clip-ins have become a simple, affordable way to add volume, length, or color to any style. And with a number of brands on the market now offering textured clip-ins, naturals can get in on the fun and flexibility.

XoXo Kalani is a hair and lash brand I was recently introduced to, and when I saw their Mongolian Kinky Curly Clip-Ins I knew they’d be perfect for the Curl’s Trip I was headed to with Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils. I’ll go ahead and skip right to the part where I found out I was right. (See photo below.)

The first thing I noticed about the clip-ins is how lightweight they are. I’ve only tried one other brand of clip-ins, which I recall were noticeably heavier, so when I saw how wispy each clip-in in this set was I was initially concerned because I planned on using them to cover my entire head. What I discovered was that two sets of XoXo Kalani’s kinky curly clip-ins covered my entire head perfectly with minimal leave out, but felt far lighter than when I used just one set of clip-ins from the previous brand I tried.

Source: XOXO Kalani / midoristarmediagroup

Like most clip-in sets, XoXo Kalani’s come with pieces with four clips, which are best suited for base of the head; pieces with three clips for the crown; and pieces with just two clips to be used closer to the front of the head. As you can see from the photo above, the blend of this texture with my own was spot on. And because the hair on the clip in’s wasn’t too thick, I was able to easily pull the hair back in a low pony-tail. With the previous brand I used, I could only put clip-ins at the base of my head and smooth my hair across on top because the clips and the hair were so thick it was impossible to smooth out.

Another thing I loved about the clip-ins was that they came in black. I’m not a fan of the 1b shade and I keep my own hair jet or blue black so it was nice to not have to dye this hair in order to blend it with my own. I did notice some knotting at the end of the strands which I think is par for the course when you’re talking about hair that’s 26 inches in length (you can go as short as 10 inches). The good thing is the hair was extremely easy to detangle when I co-washed it. And when I slept in the clip-ins all it took was setting mousse and gel to bring the curls back to life and make the blend with my own hair seamless again.

While I was initially under the impression that all clip-ins are created equal, XoXo Kalani showed me that wasn’t the case. While I knew there would be variants in texture, the difference in weight with this brand made for a much more enjoyable wearing experience. Even the thinness of the clips reduced the tension when I removed the extensions from my hair, again making me much more inclined to keep wearing them on a consistent basis as opposed to special occasions. If this texture has been calling your name, I’d say give XoXo Kalani a try — and pick up a pair of lashes while at it.