Do You Shower With Your Friends? Apryl Jones Says She Does.

How comfortable are you with your girlfriends? They likely know some big secrets about you, are a supportive shoulder to lean on and share some of the same quirks, but would you share a shower with them? Do you let them tap your privates?

Probably not.

But for Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Apryl Jones, she doesn’t find such behaviors to be out of the ordinary at all. During an interview with Tiffany “New York” Pollard for Pollard’s popular VH1 YouTube series Brunch With Tiffany, she talked about her especially close friendship with one friend in particular, who was seen touching the top of her vagina during that controversial IG Live where she talked, though jokingly while intoxicated, about her sex life and patted her vagina. Pollard asked her to explain what the hell was happening.

“So this viral video I think you’re talking about, my friend was there — she’s gay. She was tapping my pu–y to people, but what she was really doing was tapping my pad,” she said. “All of a sudden, I’m kind of in the blogs now, old sh-t is popping up. So this video happens to pop up and they take excerpts. There’s parts where my friend is tapping my pu–y. I had to think back on it because I was drinking that night. I’m not going to take that away, but I don’t care. That’s what I do. I drink my wine and that’s what it is. People were like, oh my gosh, you’re in these boxers, your pu–y looks fat. I was like, oh my gosh, well it is, number one, but number two, it’s fatter because I’ve got a pad on. So my friend said, ‘It’s a pad, it really is,’ so she was tapping on it. But to people it’s like, you’re letting someone touch your coochie. So what? You know, we’re friends! We touch boobs and butt. We do that! We take showers together. So what?”

In that particular IG Live video though, Jones actually asked her friend to touch her lady bits to prove that she wasn’t wearing a pad, to which the friend did and said Jones wasn’t. That being said, who knows what the truth is since what viewers saw and what she is saying now are completely different. Either way though, we’ve moved on from that moment cringe-y moment and are wondering who is sharing showers with their friends. Maybe someone is being seen in their skivvies and sharing a bed during a few girls trips, but scrubbing backs in the shower? Don’t know about that. To each their own, though…

If you’re wondering though, as for Jones addressing rumors in that same live that she was intimate with Fizz and rappers The Game, she said she did “because that’s what you want to hear.” However, she actually hadn’t (she would later say Fizz was the best she’d had).

“I should’ve f–ked The Game when I did have the opportunity, but I didn’t,” she said. “I passed up a lot of good d–k.”

It’s a really…interesting…conversation. Check out their chat below: