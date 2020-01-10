“His Focus Is On Kam &My Focus Is On My Children” Apryl Jones Addresses Lil Fizz Breakup Rumors

Over the weekend, we reported that there seemed to be an issue in the relationship between Apryl Jones and Drew, better known as rapper Lil Fizz from the group B2K. The start of the relationship was so strange. They denied it and then attempted to convince us of its seriousness. And then when people did believe it, they argued that the relationship was messy, given Lil Fizz’s former closeness to Omarion his group member and the father of Apryl’s children.

And despite fighting so hard to convince us, it seems that these days the two are no more. First, they unfollowed one another on Instagram. Apryl started showcasing her body. And a recent interview seemed to be the confirmation we were looking for.

Recently, she sat down with Claudia Jordan for her show “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan” on Fox Soul. See what she had to say about the state of the relationship and other aspects of her life in the transcript and video below.

“I don’t live my life for people. Again, I would never understand why it’s such a thing. But then I could understand it because people don’t have the whole story because “Love and Hip Hop” is not showing everything. And then it’s been silence because I haven’t been on the show in a long time. But I am where I’m at with it. Drew is an incredible human being. And honestly, I have to thank him for where I’m at in my life. Because if he wasn’t’ there, I don’t really know—just me being a mom and dealing with the things that I was dealing with—where I would actually be currently…I’m grateful that I had somebody like that in my life during that hard time…and still.”

From the looks of things, it sounded like the two are a current couple. But when Claudia asked her, outright if they were still together, Apryl said this:

“You know, Drew is a great man. And his focus is on Kam and my focus is on my children. And we are where we are and I kind of want to leave it there.”

You can listen to Apryl’s full interview in the video below where she talks about the Fizz relationship, dealing with social media and how she stays strong in the midst of the backlash.

