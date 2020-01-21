Actress Raven Goodwin Is Pregnant

This past May, we reported that actress Raven Goodwin got engaged to her boyfriend, fellow actor Micah Williams.

Now, the two are taking their relationship to the next, more permanent level. Goodwin is a expecting a child.

Goodwin announced the news this past weekend on her Instagram page with a series of photos.

Judging by her caption, Goodwin is about 6 months pregnant with her daughter.

Goodwin celebrated the arrival of her daughter with her friends “All American” actress and Raven’s best friend, Chelsea Taveres, who threw the baby shower.

Actress Dominique Perry, known for her role on “Insecure,” was also in attendance.

As we reported earlier, Williams and Goodwin began dating in 2009. But she kept their relationship mostly private until they got engaged. They met working together on the Disney Channel series “Good Luck-Charlie.”

While certainly not on the same level of excitement or anticipation, Goodwin is also awaiting the debut of her latest film, the Clark Sisters biopic, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel will air Saturday, April 11 at 8/7c.

The film, produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige, will follow the lives of the Clark sisters and their visionary mother as they took gospel music to more mainstream audiences. Goodwin will portray the role of Denise Clark-Bradford.