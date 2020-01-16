Are Apryl And Fizz Faking Their Breakup For A Storyline?

At this point in the game, we realize that we have to take anything that “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” stars Dreux “Lil Fizz” Frederics and Apryl Jones say concerning their relationship with a grain of salt. For months, the pair denied that their relationship was anything but platonic. So now that Jones is claiming that the romance has fizzled, many suspect that they’re up to their same old tricks.

A source who is closely connected to Frederics and Jones recently told BOSSIP that the two are still very much together and are only claiming that they have broken up in an effort to maintain relevance and sustain a storyline for the next season of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”.

“That breakup is a FAKE feeble attempt to drum up a new storyline for ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,’” the insider revealed. “April and Fizz are still living together and over the weekend gave Kam a birthday party.”

As we told you last week, Jones appeared on “Out Loud With Claudia Jordan” and implied that she and Dreux were no longer together; however, her explanation was somewhat vague and carefully worded.

“You know, Dreux is a great man. And his focus is on Kam and my focus is on my children. And we are where we are and I kind of want to leave it there.”

Despite the supposed split, Jones continued to sing the former B2K singer’s praises for how he stepped in to support her and her children during a difficult time in her life.

“Dreux is an incredible human being. And honestly, I have to thank him for where I’m at in my life. Because if he wasn’t’ there, I don’t really know—just me being a mom and dealing with the things that I was dealing with—where I would actually be currently…I’m grateful that I had somebody like that in my life during that hard time…and still.”

At this point, nothing truly surprises us about this pair. It’s not like they haven’t faked the funk about their relationship for reality TV cameras in the past.