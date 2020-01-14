Faith And Stevie J. Are Considering Adding Another Child To Their Tribe Of Ten

Now that the shock and surprise about the fact that R&B singer Faith Evans and producer-turned-reality-star Stevie J. are a couple has worn off—for some of us—they’re able to speak about other aspects of their relationship.

In addition to being public figures, Stevie and Fatih are also parents to ten children. Stevie has six and Faith has four, Chyna, a daughter she had before her relationship with Biggie, Christopher Jr., Biggie’s son, and the two sons she shares with her ex-husband Todd Russaw, Joshua and Ryder Russaw.

In her episode of TV One’s “Uncensored,” Faith shared that what endeared her to Stevie was the way he advocated for Ryder who is on the autism spectrum.

And despite having their hands full with grown children and even Stevie’s youngest daughter, 3-year-old Bonnie Bella, the couple is considering adding another child to their brood.

When Faith Evans sat down with Wendy Williams yesterday, Wendy said, speaking for Stevie, who was also in the audience, “He said he doesn’t want any more kids.”

Faith: “That’s so not true.”

Stevie: “We got twins in the oven right now.”

Faith: No. Y’all. No. I just gained a little weight after we got married. Listen, he came with me to the gynecologist the other day to inquire about my egg count and all of that because he’s really seriously…

Stevie: We should have a surrogate. Everybody doing it.

Faith: Oh God. I don’t know about that but, you know…

Welp.

At 46, child-bearing might be a little difficult. Or there’s the possibility that with those celebrity checks that they can make it work. And if a surrogate is an option, they may have even more time.

Also, during their chat, Faith spoke about her participation in Lifetime’s docuseries “Hopelessly in Love” and why she wasn’t entirely pleased with the final product.

Wendy asked her if she took issue with the way that she was depicted in it.

“I wouldn’t say so much how it depicted me. The truth of the matter is—and this is with no disrespect to the network or the producers—what I thought I was signing up to do was a love story about how Big and I fell in love. I would have never done something to put Big’s legacy back. She’s fought so hard. He’s nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was able to make that happen. They didn’t even want to name the street after him that he grew up on. Ms. Wallace has done a lot of work on behalf of her son’s legacy. So I just felt a way about this piece just rehashing the things that we’ve already heard. And I thought it was not about those things. So I have to be true to me.”

You can listen to Faith (and Stevie’s) full interview with Wendy Williams in the video below.