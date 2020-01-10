Oprah Winfrey Denies Influencing Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Decision To Step Down As Senior Members Of The Royal Family

Just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping down from their posts as senior royals, Oprah is being accused of influencing their decision.

A report from Page Six claimed that the media mogul was one of many A-list celebrities, including the Obamas and George and Amal Clooney, who advised the couple on their next move.

In an exclusive with People, Oprah cleared up the rumors saying, “Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

Oprah famously attended their extravagant wedding in May of 2018.

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry sent shockwaves around the world, when they announced, via Instagram, that they were stepping away from their roles and splitting their time between UK & Canada.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on social media.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Continuing, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Wishing the best for the Royals as they venture on their new journey.