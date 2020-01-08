Old Pictures Of Michael B. Jordan’s Prom Date Surface And The Actor Claims They Were “Friends With Benefits” At The Time

Ever since actor Michael B. Jordan became one of America’s heartthrobs, he has stumbled over almost every question posed to him about dating.

His latest blunder comes during a press run for his new film, “Just Mercy,” where Ellen pulled out some old photos of the star dating back to his prom days.

“There’s a picture that popped up on the internet of you at your prom. Now, do you have fond memories..and who is she,” Ellen questioned.

“Sandrine, that’s a childhood friend of mine. Her family is really really close to her family,” he started.

“You keep in touch?” Ellen asked.

“We do. She’s married now. I think she’s moving to Japan, with her husband in Japan. And her mom is a close family friend…and yea, that’s my people,” the 32-year-old explained.

But Ellen, being Ellen, kept prying to get more information out of the “Black Panther” star. “I bet that was fun for her to say that she went to prom with Michael B. Jordan,” Ellen said, which segued into Mike digging a bit deeper.

“We used to get into so many arguments, we had a love-hate relationship, growing up.”

“So she wasn’t your girlfriend, she was just a friend?”

“She was my friend….well…not my girlfriend but, we were cool. I can’t you know, I’m not gonna…yea, we were friends. You know I get crazy with these questions.”

“She was your girlfriend?” Ellen persisted.

“She was my girlfriend,” he finally relented. Before doubling back and calling her a “friend with benefits.”

Well no matter how Michael sees their relationship, Sandrine has long moved on. Folks on the internet tracked down Mike’s former “friends with benefits” and she is indeed married.

Back in 2018, Michael stumbled over explaining his dating preferences after he was accused of not being into Black women. After galavanting around Italy with White women, the actor took to IG to say, “Newsflash, there’s not a lot of black women in Italy. Y’all are buggin’. I ran through the comments, y’all tearing your boy up! It’s not, it’s just not. Sorry.”

Continuing, “I like milk. I like chocolate milk — I love chocolate milk. And I like almond milk, strawberry milk. You know the cinnamon toast crunch? The milk after that, I like that, too. That’s pretty good. I like milk period. Y’all just doin’ a lot. Y’all gotta chill,” he said at the time.

Well, looks like chocolate milk was hitting in highschool.

You can watch the clip below: