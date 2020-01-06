Keri Hilson Pens Heart-Wrenching Ode To Her Father After His Untimely Death

Singer Keri Hilson took to Instagram to mourn the untimely death of her father.

The “Knocks You Down” performer penned a heartfelt note honoring her dad and celebrating the impact he had on her life. She credits her father for her love of words and writing and her humor.

Hilson captioned a series of photos and videos of herself with her dad with these words, “I wasn’t ready. I don’t wanna do this. But I want to honor you in as many ways as I can. Forever…Dad was the coolest, the countriest, the funniest, the smartest. And I am so much of him. My eloquence, my love of words & writing, my cynical sense of humor, my rapid-fire nature, my whistling, my optimism, my eyes, my love for singing, gold jewelry, sports, horses, even painting…turns out, I’m just a “‘SKIP’ off the old block.” So proud to carry so much of this man in my being. Most were natural, but others were developed from a daughter’s admiration. But I simply was not ready to say goodbye yesterday morning. I feel like a lost little girl right now.”

In one of the clips, the Grammy nominated singer shared a video from her dad’s last birthday, his 71st. The Georgia native explained that this holiday season was the last with her dad, with the performer reflecting on how grateful she was she had those last memories with her father.

“The 7th video would be his last birthday…71. So happy I could be there, as “celebrity” would have me absent for many cherished moments. The next 2 were this past Christmas Eve, when Mom turned 69. He was so happy. It would be their last photo together. A few days after that on Dec 27th, they celebrated 40 years of marriage. The last image was the very last photo I’d ever take with him…the last time I’d hug him & show him my appreciation w/ some new Ohio State gear…our last Christmas. I never got to give him the final surprise—Ohio State sneakers & an Ohio State watch…they delivered late. I’m truly going to miss you Dad. I already do. So many wishes left in my heart. I hope you visit me in my dreams so they can come true…I’ll take it. 💭 Say hi to Grandma & Granddad. 🙏🏾 I love you more than you could know. REST IN HEAVEN, Dad. Til’ we meet again…”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Keri as she mourns the loss of her dad.