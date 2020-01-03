Janet Jackson Reflects On Her Miracle Pregnancy At 50 On Her Son’s 3rd Birthday

Janet Jackson is known worldwide as one of the most iconic performers in music history, but her role as “mommy” is the one that gives her so much pride. Jackson’s son, Eissa Al Mana, just turned three, and the “Control” singer had loving words to say to her baby boy.

In a new Instagram post, the entertainer shared a photo of herself from her pregnancy with the caption, “3 yrs ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby! Happy Bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world! 🖤🖤🖤,” she wrote.

Jackson was 50 years old when she gave birth to Eissa with her now ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. Janet split with Wissam in 2017 and the two were embattled in a contentious $250 million divorce in 2018.

Despite the drama, Jackson has truly enjoyed motherhood, and relishes in watching her son form his own interests.

In a 2019 interview with Carrie & Tommy, Jackson gushed that her son “loves watching her band” play. He even has a taste for music and melody–but that’s no surprise there considering his talented genes.

“He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch,” she said. ” He even does this thing that my brother [Michael Jackson] did from ‘They Don’t Care About Us,’ the march and the hand. He does a few things. He does the head [movement]. He loves ‘Smooth Criminal’ and the ‘Oooo.’”

But Jackson is not going to put pressure on her son to follow her footsteps. She said as he grows she will always encourage him to, “always follow [his] heart and listen to [his] gut.”