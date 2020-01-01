MTV’s “True Life” Series Will Investigate The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

MTV’s long-running “True Life” franchise will delve into the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins in a new spinoff series, True Life Crime.

True Life Crime is an eight-episode docuseries which will cover a series of high-profile murder stories, hosted by award-winning journalist and MTV News host Dometi Pongo.

The family of Kenneka Jenkins is suing the Rosemont hotel where she was found dead inside a walk-in freezer last year. https://t.co/0yL6uUYx1I pic.twitter.com/DbqOKmuiu5 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) December 14, 2018

Jenkins’ death still remains a painful memory after her body was discovered in the freezer of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center on September 10, 2017, in Rosemont, Illinois. Jenkins’ family and friends were in the throes of an intense 24 hour search once the teen went missing at a hotel birthday party with friends.

“Hours after going on Facebook live, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins vanished from a birthday party at a hotel in Chicago,” a description for the episode reads. “The next day, her body was finally found in a hotel freezer. The investigation incited a firestorm as young people all over the country scoured social media for answers. What happened to Kenneka Jenkins?”

As Jenkins’ case heightened with national attention, the Rosemont Police Department released a disturbing surveillance video Jenkins which showed her walking the halls of the hotel alone discombobulated. One of the last frames does not show her enter the freezer, but does show her walking about in the hotel kitchen.

Police later concluded that Jenkins’ death by hypothermia was an accident, but many conspiracists contend that foul play was a factor in her death. Last year Jenkins’ family filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the hotel, naming the restaurant and a private security company as co-defendants, according to WLS.

In an episode titled, Gang Target or Mistaken Identity, True Life Crime will also look at the 2018 murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, who was murdered in a brutal stabbing in his Bronx, New York, neighborhood

The series will premiere on January 8, 2020, at 9/8c on MTV and VH1.