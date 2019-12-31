Video Shows Man Being Beaten Hours After His Alleged Abduction Attempt On A NYC Subway Train

A viral video making its rounds on social media overnight, appears to reveal what looks like a bizarre, attempted kidnapping during a New York City train ride.

In the video you can see a man signaling to a girl sitting across from him while they ride the 6 train going uptown. At one point the man abruptly stands up and grabs the woman, placing her on a bench at the Morrison Ave.-Soundview/Westchester Ave. station in the Bronx around 2:30 a.m.

According to the New York Daily News, the perpetrator was identified as Sonny Alloway, 48, but the woman’s name remains unknown. Alloway has been previously arrested for drug possession and assault in the past, police confirmed with the Daily News.

“No! What the f— let me go!” the woman yells. “What are you doing? Let me go!” Luckily the woman is able to thwart his attempt and runs back onto the train before the doors close.

She then directs her attention to another man who she seems to know, for help. “This guy just tried to grab me!” the woman continues. “He just tried to pull me off the train!”

“If I had my gun I would have f—ing killed you, n—-!” one man directed at Alloway who can be seen walking off into the distance.

However, hours later, a second video resurfaced, showing the aftermath after Alloway was beaten by a group of men in the Bronx. In the video the men accuse him of being a rapist, while Alloway denies the accusations.

According to the Daily News, Alloway escaped the street fight by finding shelter in a nearby deli. Someone inside of the store called police to help Alloway, but when they showed up, Alloway was identified as the man in the previous video on the train. He was arrested for unlawful imprisonment and taken to a hospital where he was treated at for the injuries he sustained during the fight.

On social media, many people believe the alleged abduction video may have been fake or set up and also lamented over the fact that our culture has become so video obsessed with capturing moments, that it took a good bit of time before anyone came to the woman’s rescue.

The horrifying video circulates as kidnapping and human trafficking becomes one of the most pressing and underreported issues, especially in communities of color which are disproportionately affected.