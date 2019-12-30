Did “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Stars Martell & Melody Holt Threaten To Expose Each Other On Social Media?

OWN’s reality tv show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has shown the romantic rise and fall between married cast members Martell and Melody Holt.

During season one and two of the hit show the Holts dealt with some of the most turbulent times in their marriage, caused by Martell Holt’s confession to having an extra-marital affair. It was the confirmation viewers were searching for after Melody hinted that there were serious hiccups in their marriage during season one.

The Holts, who share three children and are awaiting the arrival of a fourth baby any day now, spent season two living in separate rooms at their Huntsville home, all the while preparing for what life may look like if their marriage did officially end. By the end of season two, Melody had made the decision to officially separate after a viral Facebook rant by Martell forced her hand.

However during the season two reunion special, the two seemed to be on more amicable terms, even though they were still going through a separation. Most recently, they shared the Christmas holiday together with their three children.

But now just a few days before the New Year, Martell Holt has seemingly raked fresh coals on the simmering fire by posting another video on social media, hinting that he had some “things to get off his chest.”

Two hours later, a very pregnant Melody responded looking visibly irritated about taking their marital issues on another ride in the social media circus.

Things got even more complicated when the woman who is accused of being Martell’s mistress posted her two-cents on the whole ordeal.

Now it looks like the couple will soon air their grievances in what looks like a joint interview with Desirée Mitchell, a LA-based singer and actress.

Some critics are accusing the couple of using the show time to announce their baby’s arrival, while other people think they very may well be in the throes of another social media squabble. Whether or not the two will actually air out any more of their business has yet to be shown.