Looks Like Angela Rye Has A New Man

From the looks of Instagram, Angela Rye will not be starting 2020 single after her split from Common this fall. On Christmas, the CNN political commentator posted a photo on her IG stories of her cuddled up with a mystery man in the pool with a caption that read, “What a gift you are.” And it was obvious the gift wasn’t platonic in nature.

According to The YBF, the man is restaurateur Karim Webb. Webb, a Morehouse graduate who owns multiple Buffalo Wild Wings franchises in the Los Angeles area, established the first full-service restaurant in South LA since the 1992 LA riots. In November, the father of three sat on a panel Angela moderated at AfroTech, but it’s unclear when their romantic relationship began.

What’s also unclear is when Angela and Common decided to call it quits the second time around. The pair initially split in March 2018 after making their red carpet debut at the 69th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards six months prior. By Spring of this year, the woke duo was rumored to be back on and Common confirmed as much in separate interviews when he shared sage relationship advice he received from Michelle Obama and also admitted to going to therapy to work through some issues.

“We dated and then I had to get myself together and she was doing some work,” he shared. “She’s a strong cookie, but she’s good people and really a good balance and fun, too. I need a partner who is fun because we go out there and do the work and constantly, I’m living out the things I’m passionate about. But so many times I’m talking about the things that are going on in the world, serious things in life, so I just need somebody that’s like, we can just talk and have fun.”

When the pair first split, Angela told Page Six, “We have and will always be friends,” and we’re sure that remains true even with the new boo in her life.