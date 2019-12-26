Lizzo Shuts Down Man Who Said She Was Only Famous Because America Has An “Obesity Epidemic”

Lizzo is not only a talented songwriter, singer and performer, but her confident fashion choices have quickly turned her into a plus-size icon.

But not everyone is dancing along to the sound of her flute.

Dr. Boyce Watkins, who received his doctorate from Ohio State University and has written several books, took to Twitter to say that Lizzo is only famous because she benefits from America’s “unhealthy” lifestyle choices.

“#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease,” he wrote, an attack on the star that was seemingly unprompted.

But Lizzo came through with the classy clap back, telling Watkins that she has fans based on her talent, not her size.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

But Watkins did not listen to Lizzo and continued to “keep her name in his mouth” by doubling down and firing off more offensive tweets.

“People don’t critique the music of #Lizzo because she’s fat. Aretha has meat on her bones also and so have many other great black women. People have an issue with Lizzo because she’s a minstrel show. That’s why people challenge her behavior,” he wrote.

Adding, “Them: “#Lizzo represents confidence and body positivity.” People with common sense: “So positivity means celebrating and encouraging obesity and promiscuity, both of which kill thousands of people every year and put little black girls in danger? GTFOH.”

People don’t critique the music of #Lizzo because she’s fat. Aretha has meat on her bones also and so have many other great black women. People have an issue with Lizzo because she’s a minstrel show. That’s why people challenge her behavior. — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) December 25, 2019

Them: “#Lizzo represents confidence and body positivity.” People with common sense: “So positivity means celebrating and encouraging obesity and promiscuity, both of which kill thousands of people every year and put little black girls in danger? GTFOH” 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/gSPrkf6ano — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) December 25, 2019

Hopefully Lizzo maintains her cool and keeps creating despite the stream of hate that is coming her way. As Biggie said, “Mo Money, Mo Problems.”