If You Thought Lizzo Was Banned From The Staples Center, You Thought Wrong

After Lizzo attended a Los Angeles Lakers game in a racy outfit, rumors began spreading that she was banned from going to the Staples Center. This is 100 percent false.

“She is not banned from the Staples Center and is welcome here anytime,” Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and LA Live told Billboard.

Lizzo showed up to the game last week in a black dress with the behind cut out, showing her bare bottom in a thong. While sitting court side, she proudly showed off her risque attire. While most cheered her on, some shunned her. Despite the mixed reactions, Zeidman sees no reason to ban Lizzo and thinks the rumors were ludicrous.

“It’s ridiculous that these rumors get started and that people write these types of things without making any attempt to find out the truth. It’s very lazy and disrespectful.”

Lizzo quickly shut down people who had negative things about her showing off her body. She pointed out that most people have an issue with a plus size women being sexy and confident and that was the root of the criticism she received.

“I’m shocking because you’ve never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves,” the Minneapolis native said in an Instagram Live video.

The Grammy-nominated singer said no matter what critics say she wants to inspire women to never be ashamed of being themselves.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “You don’t have to be like me — you need to be like you. And never, ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself.”