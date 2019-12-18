JR Smith’s Wife Took To Instagram To Pray For Her Husband And His Mistress Amid Cheating Accusations

JR Smith’s marriage to his wife Jewel Harris is on shaky ground after Jewel took to Instagram to publicly pray for her husband after he was allegedly caught cheating on her.

The basketball star is reportedly having an affair with actress Candice Patton, who stars in the series, “The Flash.”

Jewel, who has been married to JR since August of 2016, took to Instagram Tuesday to pray for the philanderer and his mistress. The mom-of-four sat in her car alone, rocking an “I Love You” hat, while praying for her spouse.

“I ask you father God as your servant, to please help and heal my husband lord father God and please forgive him for he knew not what he do. I ask grace lord father God, and mercy over his life lord father God. Lord father god I dispatch my angels to him right now wherever he is lord father God to give him the strength and the courage to know he is good enough to get through to another day. Whatever hurt or pain that he has experienced in his past lord father God, please let him know that that does not define his future.”

She then went on to pray for Candice, saying that everyone in the situation is hurting.

“Please keep us lord father god, we are all hurting. everybody is hurting. not just me, but my husband, he’s hurting, and Candace, lord father god, she’s hurting. I pray lord father God for Candace that you please just mend her heart lord father God for her to go out here lord father god and seek a married man. I just pray that you give her grace and mercy lord father god through all of this.”

JR initially responded to the ordeal, saying “No weapon formed against me,” on Instagram. But then he elaborated on the situation more, writing on Insta-stories, “IG ain’t a place for relationships!!! But God told me to tell y’all I’ve been separated for months he doesn’t understand why his child failed to mention that…#thatsall.”

We will see how this pans out….