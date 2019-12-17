8 Must-Have Gift Ideas For The Health And Wellness Lover In Your Life

If you’re trying to figure out some gifts for people in your circle who are all “self-care” this and “no pain no gain” that, we know it can be difficult. Should you just get them a gift card to a sporting good’s store? Too impersonal. What about a cute workout shirt or some equipment? That’s tricky. Or maybe a package of workout classes at their favorite gym? Now that sounds expensive.

For the active person in your life, you don’t have to go all out. It’s the thought that counts. So check out eight thoughtful health and wellness gift ideas, ranging from items that are good for caring for mental health to ones that help people perform their best when it comes to physical activity. Check out what we’ve rounded up.

YogaClub

For the loved one in your life who is always on the hunt for the chicest new athleticwear or newest beauty and wellness products, get them a subscription to YogaClub. The company offers a wide range of size-inclusive pieces and offerings at up to 50 percent off the name brand price. Not to mention, the clothes are super cute and comfy for not just yoga, but whatever workout classes your loved one can’t get enough of.

Brooks Women’s Ghost 12 GTX

Know a serious runner? You can’t gift them any ol’ kind of running shoes this Christmas. Instead, give them the Ghost 12 GTX running shoes. They have a waterproof GORE-TEX upper to help your loved one keep their feet dry when pounding the pavement, no matter the weather. Not to mention, they’re also quite comfy, and by coming in black, they should fit in with whatever running gear they wear.

Hopefuel Hope Planner

Help someone who wants to get in touch with their faith, and keep up with their many appointments, by gifting them the Hope Planner. It’s the baby of a planner and a prayer journal, helping you stay on top of your responsibilities, as well as your prayer life. It’s the perfect gift going into a new year.

Under Armour Bag

It may be a gym bag, but Under Armour’s cinch printed tote can double as your loved one’s go-to bag for everyday. They can throw their essentials in it, along with their workout ensemble (and shoes) of choice.

Therabox

Help someone prioritize self-care in the new year with a subscription to TheraBox. Founded by a therapist, each box comes with self-care rituals and activities. But because we all love products too, each box also comes with six to eight full-sized wellness items, including everything from aromatherapy to organic skincare products.

Delta Jogging Stroller

For the new mom looking to get back to physical activity, like jogging, how about gifting them the Jeep by Delta Children Adventure All-Terrain Jogger Stroller? It can carry kids up to 50 pounds, as well as your smart phone (there’s a special tray for it). There’s also a great deal of undercarriage space, and the large back wheels with their ball bearings, along with the 12-inch front swivel wheel with swivel lock, help active moms dominate whatever terrain they approach.

Smartwater

We could all consume a bit more water, but if there is someone you know who really needs to hydrate but is all about their fruity drinks, throw a few of the new smartwater still flavors into a gift bag for them. While there is a subtle natural flavor, there are no calories or sweeteners in smartwater drinks. Gift them the delicious pineapple kiwi and strawberry blackberry flavors, or perhaps the cucumber lime and watermelon mint. As the brand puts it, wellness can pursued anytime, anywhere, starting with what you put in your body.

Febreze Fresh Cut Pine Candle

For someone who loves a good candle and could use a calming scent, another great stocking stuffer is the Febreze Fresh Cut Pine scent candle from their holiday collection. Never overpowering, it’s a lovely fragrance to help light up a room — literally.