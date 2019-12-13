Keyshia Cole Found The Love She “Was Going To Drive Myself Crazy Searching For” By Having Her Sons

If you’ve watched any of the reality shows that Keyshia Cole or her family have been a part of, then you already know that she doesn’t have the best relationship with her mother Frankie Lons and her blood brothers and sisters. With her mom struggling and her father not in the picture, a then 2-year-old Cole was adopted by family friends, and when she was older, tried to connect with her mom and siblings. While they’ve had their ups and downs as a family for years, things are probably the worst when it comes to her relationship with sister Neffeteria Pugh. Despite her best efforts, Cole said during an interview on Hollywood Unlocked that Neffe has consistently betrayed her, including recently going on TS Madison’s The Queen’s Court and talking less than positively about her. The 38-year-old, though disappointed and not sure the reason for her sister’s ire, isn’t surprised.

“I don’t really have that family from my sister, like that vibe of what a sister should be,” she said. “I haven’t experienced that from my biological family at all.”

That’s been frustrating because Cole said though she’s attempted to help her sister and family as a whole, including having them on her reality shows, helping them land their own spin-offs, buying them homes and giving them cars, she has still been left feeling stabbed in the back, especially by her sister.

“Nothing that I did was enough, period,” she said. “And when you’re in foster care and you don’t have your real family there for you, you will try to do everything in your power to make my biological sister happy and nothing worked.”

So she made her own family. She was asked by host Jason Lee, who has also experienced foster care, if having a kid gives you the love you don’t have from family. Cole said yes, noting she feels like she has what she doesn’t have to fight for now in her two boys, Daniel Jr. and Tobias.

“I needed it. Oh my God, I was going to drive myself crazy searching for it,” she said. “I think that God really blessed me with a beautiful baby. That situation didn’t work out with marriage, and trying to provide that life, which really did a toll on me because of my upbringing, what I didn’t have and me just wanting to actually have my first child have that.”

That didn’t work out, providing the home and family life for her firstborn with estranged husband Daniel Gibson because of his cheating.

“I just realized that I’m not willing to die in a situation that you can’t keep your penis in your pants,” she said. “I can’t do it!”

However, she feels confident that she has found the right person in partner Niko Hale to have that healthy family for both Daniel Jr., Tobias, and herself.

“I think now I’ve really found someone who shares my views in retrospect to that, keeping things in our own little parts where we need it to be.”