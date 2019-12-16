She Tried It! Tree Of Life Vitamin C Serum Cured My Postpartum Skin Struggle

One of the first things that my aunt said to me when she saw me at my baby shower was that my skin looked dry. I was taken aback by her comments for two reasons: One, I was pretty sure that I moisturized before I had left the house and two, what kind of comment is that to make to a woman who just had a baby two months ago? In retrospect, I appreciate my aunt’s honesty (even though I was her timing was better.) Over the next few months, I would come to the realization that pregnancy had not been kind to my skin.

The second wake up call came several weeks later, one morning over breakfast as my mother and I sat enjoying our morning brew in a little corner of my apartment that we had dubbed “the coffee clutch.” In the middle of our mindless chatter, she blurted, “You’re going to have to do something about your skin.” Ouch. My feelings were hurt. I couldn’t understand how the people around me couldn’t comprehend that new motherhood was completely kicking my ass. I was barely able to eat or sleep properly and they kept coming at me about my skin?

I explained to my mother that the “dry skin” she and her sister had apparently become so fixated on was actually a combination of a condition called melasma, also referred to as the “mask of pregnancy,” and plain old dull skin — both the result of postpartum hormonal fluctuations. Despite my irritation, her comments caused me to take a closer look in the mirror and take steps towards changing up my skincare routine. Upon my research, I learned that vitamin C was the perfect remedy for both melasma and dull skin, so I hopped on Amazon and began comparing reviews. The product that stood out to me was Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum. With more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for their vitamin C serum alone, Tree of Life offers plant-based, non-toxic, 100 percent vegan skincare products.

I purchased the serum for just under $11.00. It arrived in two days and I began to incorporate it into my skin routine immediately. Initially, I was so pressed to go back to looking like myself again that I was using it twice a day – once in the morning and once before bed. However, I eventually eased up and started using it only once per day.

I noticed results almost instantly. Within one or two days after the first use, my skin began to appear brighter and emit more of a glow. The dullness faded right away, but the dark spots took a few weeks for fading to become noticeable. Although I was only looking to treat the appearance of my skin with this product, I was also pleased to notice that it improved the texture. Along with its dull appearance, my skin had also begun to feel a bit rough and scaly in some areas, but thanks to Tree of Life, that’s no longer a problem.

Since their serum is packed with the best ingredients and appears to be free from unnecessary fillers, a little bit goes a long way. A drop or two per day is really all you need to see results. I’m currently on my second bottle. ToL’s serum has become a staple in my skincare routine and I would recommend it to anyone struggling with dark spots or dull skin. The small change of adding this product to my line-up helped to restore my confidence after childbirth