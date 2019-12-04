“I Irresponsibly Repeated Something I Heard” Cyn Santana Explains Her Comments About Black Men And Latina Women

Cyn Santana popped by “The Real” recently and while there she touched on a ton of topics from her “Love and Hip Hop” castmates, her exes and her controversial comments about Black men and Latina women. See what she had to say below.

On Tahiry coming back to “Love and Hip Hop New York”

Cyn: Well, first of all, I always love to see women get money. MOney’s good we love money. And to be honest with you, I don’t feel a way. We’re all castmates. We’re doing a show and they’re following our lives.

On taping with Erica Mena

Cyn: We recently did clear the air and I think we’re in a good space right now. I was dancing [at the baby shower] having a good time. Erica has wanted this for a really long time so I’m so happy for her. Safaree is a good guy.

Being public with her love life

Cyn: I love to love. I love to love hard and I want to show the world who I love. I don’t think being so public played a role in my breakup. But you know, I guess you got to protect your energy and your people.

On her comments about Black men and Latina women

Cyn: That topic is so layered. I would love to dive deep into it. So, I do want to speak on that. That was definitely tough and a learning moment for me. We were talking about our experiences with men and different ethnicities. And just comparing our experiences. I poorly articulated myself. I irresponsibly repeated something that I heard my entire life—I’m a little nervous because but this was a tough moment for me in my life… Which was the whole ‘Oh Black men love Spanish women’ or Latinas. And I think people took that message wrongly. That’s not what I meant and for that, I do apologize. I have apologized. I would love to talk about it. I think it’s something that is important to talk about. I was really speaking about my personal experiences. I wish we could talk about it here.

Loni: What’s the problem, Black men do like Latina women? They like Black women—what was the issue?

Cyn: I just think the wording. I used words like cater. They feel like I was dividing us. And I acknowledge 1 million percent what I said and how people perceived it and how it can hurt them. And I appreciate y’all for asking me that. I never publicly spoke about that because it’s very uncomfortable and it’s such a sensitive thing. People are going to be like, ‘Oh she’s just saying sorry.’ No, I’m speaking from the heart. I was 22-23. I’m 27 with a son now.