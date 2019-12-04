Watch The Trailer For The Kamiyah Mobley Story

This past summer, we reported that Niecy Nash would star in the Kamiyah Mobley story for Lifetime. For those who don’t remember, Mobley was the newborn baby who was abducted days after she was born. She was raised by her abductor Gloria Williams for 18 years before she was reunited with her parents.

Sadly, things didn’t end well. Last we reported, Kamiyah and her biological mother, Shanara Mobley, were not on speaking terms because Kamiyah refused to stop speaking to the woman who raised her Gloria Williams. It’s been traumatic—as evidenced by Kaliyah’s outburst on “Iyanla Fix My Life.”

Still, it was a story was so memorable, Lifetime has decided to tell the story, through the production of Robin Roberts.

Now, the trailer for the upcoming television movie has been released. You can check it out in the video below.

The story, Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, will premiere on January 18 at 8pm ET/PT. In addition to Niecy Nash, the movie will also star Rayven Ferrell (The Hate U Give) and Ta’Rhonda Jones (Empire.

Lifetime provided this description from the film.