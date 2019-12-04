Watch The Trailer For The Kamiyah Mobley Story
This past summer, we reported that Niecy Nash would star in the Kamiyah Mobley story for Lifetime. For those who don’t remember, Mobley was the newborn baby who was abducted days after she was born. She was raised by her abductor Gloria Williams for 18 years before she was reunited with her parents.
Sadly, things didn’t end well. Last we reported, Kamiyah and her biological mother, Shanara Mobley, were not on speaking terms because Kamiyah refused to stop speaking to the woman who raised her Gloria Williams. It’s been traumatic—as evidenced by Kaliyah’s outburst on “Iyanla Fix My Life.”
Still, it was a story was so memorable, Lifetime has decided to tell the story, through the production of Robin Roberts.
Now, the trailer for the upcoming television movie has been released. You can check it out in the video below.
The story, Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, will premiere on January 18 at 8pm ET/PT. In addition to Niecy Nash, the movie will also star Rayven Ferrell (The Hate U Give) and Ta’Rhonda Jones (Empire.
Lifetime provided this description from the film.
“In the summer of 1998, Gloria Williams (Niecy Nash), reeling from a recent miscarriage, drove from her home in South Carolina and walked into a Jacksonville, Florida hospital posing as a nurse and took newborn Kamiyah Mobley (Rayven Ferrell) out of her mother Shanara Mobley’s (Ta’Rhonda Jones) arms. By the time police were alerted, Gloria was long gone. Renaming the baby Alexis, Gloria raised her as her own, providing her with unconditional love and nurturing. It wasn’t until years later, when Alexis applied for her first job and couldn’t provide a social security card or a birth certificate, that she realized something was wrong. As questions mounted, Gloria was forced to tell Alexis the truth, that she was really Kamiyah Mobley and abducted as a baby. Despite discovering the mother she knew was really her kidnapper, Alexis kept the secret as long as she could, until an anonymous tip soon led to Gloria’s arrest and their world came tumbling down. From Rock’n Robin and Lincoln Square Productions, Robin Roberts Presents: Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story is executive produced by Roberts, Linda Berman, Michele Samit, Richard Kletter and Gary Randall. Jeffrey Byrd directs from a script written by Samit and Kletter.”