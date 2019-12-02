Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Clark Sisters Biopic

The details about the release of Lifetime’s Clark Sister’s biopic have been sparse. So much so, that we didn’t even have a date about when the project would air on television. But new promotional videos for the biopic have surfaced and it seems like the movie will air on Lifetime next month.

This past weekend, Lifetime shared the trailer for the film, with a brief tribute to the Clark Sisters from Kelly Rowland.

Rowland: One of my very first musical memories was definitely the Clark Sisters. They made me feel something special. Their music, their voices inspired me in a way that is just so deeply embedded and woven into the artist that I am today, for sure. They broke down barriers as far as sound is concerned, as far as style was concerned. But still they blended with gospel that made sense for them and they made it all their own. No one sounds like them. Not just the gospel world– let’s make that very clear—in the music world. Twinkie was so ahead of her time. They definitely inspired artists like Destiny’s Child and so many other.”

You can take a look at the trailer for the film below.

The biopic, starring Aunjanue Ellis as the mother Mattie Moss Clark, Christina Bell as Twinkie, Kierra Sheard as Karen, Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda, Raven Goodwin as Denise, and Angela Birchettas Jacky. from producers Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott is set to released this Spring. Initial reports claimed that it was coming out in January but things may have changed. There’s still not an official date so we’ll be sure to keep an eye out.