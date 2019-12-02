Just When We Thought We Were Done With This, Rah Digga Admits She Checked Her Daughter’s Hymen Too

After all the discussions on social media regarding hymen checking and how invasive it is to a women’s sexual and mental health, rapper Rah Digga proudly sported her “hymen checker” hat on social media over the weekend.

Rah began by posting a response to an article which stated New York legislators have advocated to end “purity exams” after T.I.’s comments regarding his daughter’s hymen, went viral.

“So on top of it being criminal for parents to discipline their children they’re trying to make it criminal to monitor their sex lives? FOH!! I STAND WITH @Tip,” she wrote.

So on top of it being criminal for parents to discipline their children they're trying to make it criminal to monitor their sex lives? FOH!! I STAND WITH @Tip https://t.co/g90iKN5T3k — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

The caps on “I STAND WITH TIP,” was all Twitter needed to find Rah Digga’s Twitter handle and go in.

But alas, Rah stood by her admission and proceeded to argue with critics in the comments who replied to her now viral tweet. She began by stating that it’s an unsafe world when parents can’t create structure for their children, pointing to teen pregnancies and the legalization of abortions.

The Flipmode Squad member shockingly revealed that she also forced her daughter, Sativa Zee, to undergo a purity exam. When a commentator made notion of the FACT that a hymen check does not verify virginity, Rah admitted that it worked for her.

“Well I did it and guess what? When I found out she wasn’t anymore did I berate her..No. Did I kick her out the house..No. I was able to have a convo where she openly told me what it was. And i emphasized being safe. And life went on…” Rah wrote.

Well I did it and guess what? When I found out she wasn't anymore did I berate her..No. Did I kick her out the house..No. I was able to have a convo where she openly told me what it was. And i emphasized being safe. And life went on… https://t.co/1EVpsxLOl8 — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

So now two young women, Deyjah and Sativa, have to face that a deeply private matter concerning their anatomy is now internet fodder, further displaying the lack of autonomy and insensitivity held over their bodies by their parents.

As we know, just because you are Black doesn’t mean you can’t participate in anti-Blackness and just because you identify as a woman, doesn’t mean you don’t subscribe to archaic forms of misogyny. T.I.’s admission on the Girls Like Us podcast weeks ago proved to be a shocking moment, but also gave way for others to drum up their own platforms, hence the Rah Digga admission.

Rah also dismissed the notion that most parents are not displaying this same level of “protection” over their male children, which is why this conversation is a keynote topic regarding the social differences on how children are raised to view sex, based on their gender.

When you have a son you have 1 penis to worry about. When you have a daughter you have EVERYBODY penis to worry about. https://t.co/zRT9l654jH — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

In the end she said she had no issue being alone on an island regarding the subject, so we should oblige and leave her out there.

“I ain’t letting yall shame TI out of being an overprotective Dad. Nope,” she wrote.

I know my Twitter bro lol. I have no problem being on an island w/ this one. I ain't letting yall shame TI out of being an overprotective Dad. Nope. https://t.co/noxl3QHTWc — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

Let us be done with talking about a young woman’s hymen on the internet ever again.