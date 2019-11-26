“People Just Have To Loosen Up”: Loni Love Responds To Backlash For Calling Dating Expert Shan Boodram “White,” Even Though She’s Not

Loni Love has been doing a lot of explaining lately when it comes to comments she’s made on The Real about other women. We told you on Monday that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams called her out of her name over some light comments made by herself and Adrienne Houghton about her choice to reunite with fiancé Dennis McKinley. Now she’s trying to clear the air after she offended author, sex educator and dating expert, Shan Boodram, aka Shan Boody, by calling her “white.” She’s not.

It all happened on a recent episode of The Real where the women were discussing Moody’s practices when it comes to helping certain clients make connections. Boodram goes on dates with those she works with sometimes to help you practice intimacy, help you get a makeover beforehand and know what you need to say. She does a lot more than that in general with her work, but that was the focus of the conversation on the talk show.

In response Loni said, “White people…I tell you, white people.” When her co-hosts, including guest host Tisha Campbell, told her Boodram wasn’t white, Love said, “What is that? What is it? What is she? That’s white.”

Jeannie Mai specifically disagreed with Love, saying that Boodram is her friend and that “she’s not white.”

Love responded, “She’s not all the way Black is she? She’s biracial, which means she’s part white and I believe that’s part of her whiteness coming out because Black people ain’t going on no date talking about, ‘Here, hold this.'”

Love stuck to her guns, even using Tamera Mowry-Housley as an example of someone whose white and black aspects come out at different times when it was clear Mai was offended for Boodram.

“I have the right to say I feel like this person, the white aspect is coming out when you taking them on a date holding a card saying, ‘Say this.’ Don’t at me.”

Mai stuck by her friend and said she’s an “empowering woman, she’s a feminist and she’s really, really good at what she teaches.”

Love continued to have rebuttals ready.

“I think if you have someone following you around, telling you what to do on a date, maybe you need to reassess yourself,” she said. “Get to know yourself and then go out on a date on your own.”

Love further shaded the ladies and their defense of Boodram on the episode. When she asked how much the intimacy coach charges for her efforts, the women didn’t know, to which she replied, “Y’all her friend but you don’t know how much she charges.”

All that when the comedian could have simply said owned that she was incorrect…

Boodram initially shared a video response on Instagram where she was in tears talking about the work she’s done for 13 years and how much people have tested it in this year alone. Following that, she did a whole new video on her YouTube page and with no tears and a lot of confidence, spoke her piece, saying it “sucked” to hear and see the commentary about her on the show, especially from women she’s admired.

“The Real is like the Oprah to my generation or to me in particular, I will say that. I have followed that show for such a long time. I love what it stands for. I love the space that it occupies, so much to the point that I have been pitching myself to go on The Real for five years, consistently sending producers storylines that I think I can contribute on while watching it and being aware of the topics they do like while also saying I want to be a part of this magic,” she said.

“When you dream of being a part of something, you never want your experience to be like that,” she added. “Even though I wasn’t there, my face was on screen, my work was discussed. Out of all the times that I have envisioned that opportunity, that moment, it never looked like that, so that was just disappointing.”

She noted, for the record, that she is Caribbean. Her father is Indian while her mother is Black and white, but Love had it all wrong.

“I think this is an opportunity for this host to look at herself and be like, ‘That was so lame of me.’ Why would whiteness be an insult? First of all, I’m not biracial. My parents are Caribbean and my mom is half Black, half white, but her father, her white Irish father, abandoned her at birth,” she said. “I never grew up with white people in my family or with white influence, unfortunately. I would have loved to have that but that’s not my story. I don’t have a white side that pops up.

“To use race as an insult is saddening to me,” she said. “Even in a joking context, it’s saddening to me and I don’t agree or stand by that.”

Love has since responded on The Real, claiming what she said was a joke, but not offering an apology to Boodram.

“Everybody on this table makes Black and white jokes, it just depends on how you do it,” she said. “For me personally, I never try to say something that’s hateful. Any joke that I’ve said on this show has been said out of love. It’s not out of hate. But people just have to loosen up. The thing is, we all adjust, we all evolve. Comedy is evolving. That’s what you see with the LGBT jokes. Ten years ago it was cool. Now? It’s not cool. So we will keep evolving as a country.”

Girl…what?