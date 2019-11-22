“Jump Off This Cliff” Kandi And Todd Talk About Him Having To Quit His Job To Be With Her On “Black Love”

If you’re a fan of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” you likely watched the blossoming love story between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. And if you’re a real ride of die fan, you likely tuned in for the couple’s wedding special. And though some aspects of their relationship have been televised, there is quite a bit we don’t know about the obstacles they had to overcome to get to the place they are today—married for five years, parents to a son with another child on the way.

Kandi and Todd will appear on tonight’s episode of “Black Love,” where they speak about the financial sacrifice Todd had to make in order to take his relationship with Kandi to the next level.

In an earlier episode, the couple revealed that they spent the earlier months of their relationship hiding. The RHOA cast are not allowed to date anyone in the crew. Kandi explained that it raises questions of potential favoritism and information sharing etc. So in order to take their relationship to the next level, it would mean that Todd would have to quit his job working in production for the show.

Naturally, it wasn’t an easy decision to make. Putting your career and livelihood in jeopardy for love is something that sounds great in theory and romantic comedies; but in reality, it’s a huge risk. You never know how relationships will play out and leaving money on the table for something uncertain can be unnerving.

Kandi and Todd spoke about that time in their lives in an advanced clip for tonight’s episode of “Black Love.” See what they had to say.

Kandi: I’m a person that if I love you and I’m with you all the way, in my mind, there’s nothing that we cannot do together. I’m always going to figure out a plan. We can get that. Even though he was definitely making good money. In my mind, I was like, ‘We’ll figure out how to make that. We’ll be fine don’t worry about it. Jump off this cliff. We can get it. I got you. Let’s do this.’ And we did an event a month after he quit his job. Todd: And I might have made a quarter of what I made for the full year, I made a quarter of my pay off of one event. And it didn’t even take that much work. Kandi: But to me, I was just trying to show him, if we put our minds together, there’s no limit to what we can do. Just take the risk. Let’s do this.

The Money, Power, Respect episode of “Black Love” airs tonight, Friday, November 22 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN.