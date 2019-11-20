Moniece Slaughter Claims She Is Suing Baby Daddy Lil Fizz For Guest Appearance In His Music Video

There has been a lot of tension between reality star Moniece Slaughter and her baby daddy, B2K bandmate Lil Fizz, since Fizz started hooking up with Omarion’s baby mama, Apryl.

From their heated interactions on screen, it doesn’t appear these three have made any strides towards being a healthy, blended family. Any progress made will surely be deterred by Moniece allegedly suing Fizz for her appearance in his 2015 music video for his single, “Good Lotion.”

“I think I’m going to sue my baby daddy for my role in the good lotion video. I mean it only did what it did cuz I made an appearance. Lol,” she wrote on Insta-stories.

“Well. And the bags under my eyes. So. I think I should get triple my day rate. @daylana88 can we look into this please @waltermosley I need one of you to figure out how to recoup my coins #imserious.””

To make things even messier, Moneice posted a detailed ode to Omarion on his birthday, referring to him as a legend.

“Megaa’s whole face. Happy birthday to a legend. To an inspiration,” she commented on one of his photos.

“I’ve not communicated with you personally in years. Especially during this time and I’m not looking for a response. I simply wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank you and acknowledge you. Your ability to focus on vibrating at such a high level. Not just for the sake of your own children. But for my son as well, is a vibration that i pray I’m able to attain in this life time. I pray I’m able to master the art of silence. It’s such a powerful response. May you continue to see more life. Sew seeds of positivity. And receive many more blessings. The amount of self work that it takes to be this noble is and has to be so intense and even seemingly lonely at times. I applaud you. Happy birthday 🎉”

Slaughter is clearly inspired by Omarion’s unbothered approach to his baby mama and former band member hooking up. The father of two recently spoke to Vlad TV and said of the complicated situation, “If it’s their so-called happiness, then I shouldn’t be a part of it, She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life! I think people should do whatever makes them happy. I think they should change the narrative.”