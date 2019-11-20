Masika Kalysha Goes Off On Fetty Wap’s Wife For Posting Video Of Her Daughter On Instagram

Reality star Masika Kalysha angrily took to Instagram after Fetty Wap’s wife posted video footage of her daughter, Khari Barbie, to social media.

The rapper, who is Masika’s baby daddy, wed model “Rosedealer” earlier this year. Rosedealer was apparently hanging out with her step daughter and posted a clip to social media, which set Kalysha off.

Taking to Instagram, the entrepreneur threatened both Fetty and his wife.

“Tell the whore you called a mistake I’m not the f*cking one to play with!” she wrote.

“I will go to jail or hell behind my f*cking child. After u swore u would never have my child around any of yo hoes that you haven’t introduced me to yet you got this groupie hoe around my kid taking a sneak picture like a fan in the f*ckin bathroom looking real statutory! I’m bout to hop on the red eye to black her eye and snatch the other eye out ya f*cking face.”

The “Khari Barbie Beauty” CEO reloaded with more ammo, telling Rosedealer that she should enjoy her “toxic trash a** n*gga.”

“Enjoy ya missery with everyones n*gga by ya f*ckin lonesome! You couldn’t pay me $ to f*ck wit that toxic trash ass n*gga but you so insecure u wanna involve my child. I’m the wrong b*tch.”

While Kalysha fired off insults, Rosedealer kept it publicly cool, and even implied that she and Fetty’s relationship were on the rocks.

“I do not know anything about that lady or her personal doings, and I do not pass judgement on anyone. Also I am his wife because we are legally married but we are not in a marriage. He has an entire situations…and I wish him the best.”

Adding, “Issa divorce party.”

Well, looks like any issue Kalysha has with Rosdealer will eventually dissolve as her relationship with Fetty Was disintegrates.