What Black Women Look for in a Partner Listen to Black Women SE2 Part 4

Are Black women really “too picky”… or are we just done raising grown men for free? 😭 talking real partnership, real softness, and the standards that actually matter. Jessie Woo, Lore’l, LeToya Luckett, and Tish Taylor Searcy get real about the standards we think we need… versus the qualities that actually make a relationship last.

We’re talking:

✨ Are Black women “too picky,” or just protecting our peace?

✨ Why kindness should be a non-negotiable love language

✨ Choosing character over muscles, height, and “aesthetic husbands” 😭

✨ How your friend circle affects the way you date and marry

✨ Keeping outside voices out of your marriage (yes, even your mama)

✨ Motherhood in the age of social media — and what kids notice first

✨ And the age-old question: Is love enough?

Chapters

00:00 — Are We TOO Picky… or Just Protecting Our Peace? 😭

01:35 — Why Kindness > Looks, Height & “Aesthetic Husbands”

03:20 — The Truth About Friend Circles & Marriage Advice

05:10 — How to Keep Outside Voices OUT of Your Relationship

06:55 — Motherhood, Social Media & Kids Who “Notice Everything”

08:40 — Is Love Enough? Or Do We Need More?