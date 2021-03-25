19 Jobs That Are Perfect For Extroverts

Not everyone has a knack or true liking for being able to help others. If you’re a true people person, it’s ideal to be able to incorporate your extroverted and caring personality into your work life.

But more than caring for others, you need to make sure the job is a good fit for you. “The path to a thriving career requires self-reflection to discover what values are important to you and to identify the types of work that hold real meaning,” says career development coach Helen Horyza, who is also the author of Elevate Your Career: Live a Life You’re Truly Proud Of. “It also demands patience and persistence.”

Once you’ve nailed the type of job you want, “create a list of desirable companies you would like to work for,” says Tamara Raymond, author of Careering: The Pocket Guide to Exploring Your Future Career. “This list should reflect the companies you gleaned the best information about, such as those that showed a promising financial outlook post-pandemic, are currently hiring (yes, they are out there!), and/or those that have a reputation for treating employees well.”

With your list, Raymond advises that you:

Follow your companies of choice on social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) to keep up with the latest company news. Are they still open? Are there further layoffs? Do they plan to create new jobs in the future? Do they have job openings now?

Connect with leaders at these companies on professional networking sites such as LinkedIn. Send them a message praising their company, say a bit about your skills, and express a strong desire to work with them in the future if they do not currently have job openings.

For companies that are actively hiring during the pandemic and have a job opening you fit and desire, email an up-to-date resume and an appropriate cover letter to apply for it.

Check-in every day to online headhunter services, which can provide a wealth of job opening information and may connect you with specific companies for specific openings now or in the future.

Here are 19 careers for social butterflies:

1. Event Planner

Events may be on pause during COVID, but if you love interacting with people, you might try your hand at event planner so you can bring their vision to life. “Navigating logistics and planning with many moving parts focused on one outcome invigorates you,” says AmyJo Mattheis, a Career Coach and founder of Pavo Navigation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the need for event planners will grow 11 percent between 2014 and 2024.

2. Nurse

Registered nurses (RNs) provide and coordinate patient care and educate patients and the public about various health conditions. It comes with no shock that a nurse needs to be someone who is caring, outgoing, willing to help others, and is all-around a nice and enjoyable person.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 7 percent from 2019 to 2029. They also report that growth will occur for a number of reasons, including an increased emphasis on preventive care; increasing rates of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity; and demand for healthcare services from the baby-boom population, as this group leads longer and more active lives.

3. Sales Leader/Director

“If you are energized by a fast-paced culture and excited and motivated to achieve goals that lead your company to increased growth then a director might be a role for you,” says Mattheis. Additionally, a sales leader will help you create meaningful relationships quickly.

4. Teacher

Teachers have daily interaction with their students, other teachers, school administrators, and parents. Teachers have to be likable, open, communicative, and caring.

As for salaries, the median annual wage for elementary school teachers, except special education was $59,670 in May 2019. The median annual wage for kindergarten teachers, except special education was $56,850 and the median annual wage for high school teachers was $61,660.

5. Marketing Manager

As a marketing manager, you have to understand and master the art of persuasion and being able to communicate with a target audience.

6. People Manager

Whatever your expertise is, you thrive on leading your team to success and mentoring them in their professional development. You are comfortable interacting with conflict and having tough conversations doesn’t scare you. If this fits your personality, consider a role as a people manager.

7. Family Therapist

A family therapist diagnoses and treats mental and emotional disorders, whether cognitive, affective, or behavioral, within the context of marriage and family systems. To be successful in this role, therapists must be excellent listeners and communicator all at once. With a relatable and friendly personality, a family therapist has to be a true people person.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, industries with the highest levels of employment in this occupation include individual and family services and outpatient care centers.

8. Recruiter

“As the face of the company, you thrive in representing your brand,” says Mattheis. “You are passionate about matching individuals with a role that they will succeed in for themselves and the company. You intuitively and energetically get people.”

9. EMTs and Paramedics

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics respond to emergency calls, performing medical services and transporting patients to medical facilities. Of course, medical knowledge is needed (all states require EMTs and paramedics to be licensed) but overall care and want to help those in need is crucial.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that employment of emergency medical technicians and paramedics is projected to grow 6 percent from 2019 to 2029.

10. Public Relations Manager

Public relations managers are in charge of attending and setting up press campaigns that ultimately enhance the public image of their employer or client. They’re also needed to respond to media requests and to network as much as possible.

Additionally, because PR managers help clients communicate effectively with the public, they must be knowledgeable in all types of communication.

The median annual wage for public relations was $116,180 in 2019.

11. Diversity and Inclusion Officer

“You are committed and passionate about creating work environments that are conscious and supportive in building a demographic that reflects the reality of our world,” says Mattheis. “You have a will to teach and build processes that invite every person regardless of gender, race, or status, to learn about the realities of what creating a diverse workplace requires.”

Overall, you possess a fundamental understanding of how diversity benefits the workplace and you would love to be apart of the process.

The median annual wage for these types of managers was $113,350 in 2019.

12. Dental Hygienist

Dental hygienists examine patients for signs of oral diseases and provide preventive care, including oral hygiene. Dental hygienists have to directly communicate with patients as well as with the dentist. Hygienists need to make a patient feel safe and comfortable as well as to answer any questions or concerns.

Dental hygienists typically need an associate’s degree in dental hygiene. Programs usually take 2-3 years to complete.

13. Office Manager or Administrator

Office administrators are not only in charge of keeping the office functioning properly, they’re also needed to help keep morale at high levels, helping out employees, and spreading a smile.

The median annual wage for administrative services managers was $96,940 in 2019.

14. Physical Therapist

A physical therapist helps injured or ill people improve movement and manage pain. In this role, physical therapists typically work in private offices and clinics, hospitals, patients’ homes, and even nursing homes.

To thrive in this career, you need to be someone who is upbeat and outwardly positive so that this energy influences and encourages patients on a successful path of recovery.

Demand for physical therapy is expected to come from aging baby boomers, who are not only staying active later in life but are susceptible to health conditions, such as strokes, that may require physical therapy. In addition, physical therapists will be needed to treat people with mobility issues stemming from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or obesity.

15. Restaurant Manager

Restaurant managers have to communicate with customers as well as with their staff—when when they are dissatisfied. Managers are also expected to keep communication flowing with the restaurant higher-ups.

The median annual wage for food service managers was $55,320 in 2019.

16. Physician Assistant

A physician assistant will have to keep a welcoming and safe environment with patients as well as to communicate with and take care of them. They also work very closely with physicians, surgeons, and other healthcare workers.

The median annual wage for physician assistants was $112,260 in 2019.

17. Life Coach

A life coach has to focus on creating an environment that is full of listening, talking, and understanding. Life coaches have to work closely with their clients in order to mentor and help them reach their life goals.

The US. Bureau of labor statistics reports that life coachs may be patient and empathic; enjoy helping others; and have strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills. Also important are decisionmaking and problem-solving abilities, both of which may benefit from ingenuity.

18. Salesperson

Salespersons must be talkative and easy to communicate with, especially if they ever want to land a sale in order to gain commission. “You also thrive interacting with clients daily and are a relationship builder at your core,” says Mattheis. “[To be successful in this role you are naturally] curious, inquisitive, and creative with how to help your client achieve their goals. Client concerns, needs, and unexpected asks don’t deter you.”

19. Lawyer

By definition, a lawyer is one whose profession is to conduct lawsuits for clients or to advise as to legal rights and obligations in other matters, but did you know that a civil law notary, solicitor, and legal executive are also legal roles that one might consider? The majority of lawyers work in private and corporate legal offices. Some work for federal, local, and state governments.

Like them or love them, lawyers have to be people persons, or else they’ll never be able to encourage clients to utilize their legal services. But more than that, a major part of the role is to settle legal issues and disputes.

The median annual wage for physical therapists was $89,440 in 2019.