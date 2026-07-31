Subscribe
Close
Style

Black Beauty Was The Main Character At CURLFEST 2026

MN On The Scene: Black Beauty Was The Main Character At CURLFEST 2026

MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful were media partners at this year's CURLFEST, where we moderated panels, talked to business owners and enjoyed the festival.

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hundreds of women of color descended upon Randall’s Island to attend the return of CURLFEST. The annual festival spotlights Black beauty with panels, interactive brand activations, a robust vendor marketplace and various food spots. It was golden hour every hour at CURLFEST.

As media partners, MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful were in attendance to experience all the festival had to offer. Editorial Director Shamika Sanders and Danica Daniel, Managing Editor of MadameNoire, moderated two panels on the Empowerment Stage.

Curlfest 2026
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

HelloBeautiful Presents The “Future of Beauty” panel, featuring panelists Kadijia Dosso, Jaleesa Jaikaran, Candace Bullock, and Gabrielle Zalina, focused on identifying upcoming beauty trends, the state of beauty culture and how Black women are demanding transparency from the industry.

RELATED CONTENT: CURLFEST® Returns To Brooklyn Saturday, Aug. 17: Experience Black Girl Magic Like Never Before!

A key takeaway from the candid conversation was about restoring community and getting to the roots of the products we use.

Danica Daniel’s panel was titled, “Beauty Without Borders.” “Because beauty has never existed in one place or looked one way. We are such an example and reflection of how many different variations of beauty there is,” said Daniel introducing the panel.

The Return Of CURLFEST

Curlfest 2026
MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel and ‘Project Runway’ designer Joseph McRae attend Curlfest 2026 at Randall’s Island on July 25, 2026 in New York City. Source: Joy Malone / Getty

CURLFEST took a year ofd and returned with a bang this time around. Not only was it the main festival, the CURLFEST team heard the feedback from attendees who said they wanted more. There were events around the city leading up to the main day on Saturday.

“What we did with CURLFEST is basically a reflection of ourselves,” said CURLFEST co-founder Melody Henderson on the main stage. “There’s a magic that happens when we all get together.”

Curlfest 2026
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

After the panels, Danica visited the marketplace to chat with Black women business owners. Stay tuned for that package in August.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Get Honest About Hair Privilege At CurlFest

Related Tags

curlfest Danica Daniel events hair Shamika Sanders
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Beautiful afro woman

Is Reverse Styling the Answer To Less Shrinkage and Mega Volume?

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
A woman in a colorful, patterned suit sits in a casino, surrounded by slot machines and other gaming equipment.

Always Bet On The K’s! A Pretty Gallery Of Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Who Painted Vegas Pink & Green At The 72nd Boule

Bossip
2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2

DJ Envy Only Realized He Was Supposed To Copiously Clean Betwixt His 'Breakfast Club' Cheeks After His Wife Taught Him

Bossip
Three people posing in front of a backdrop with the text "BBR Beauty Show".

The Black Beauty Roster Beauty Show Brings Out The Biggest Names In Beauty

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comments
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
Two people embracing on a stage with a blue background
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

‘You Ain’t Have To Do Unc Like That!’ — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, ‘I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown’: 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close