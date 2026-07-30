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Cardi B Shuts Down Fresh Weight-Loss Rumors

‘I’m Very Honest About Surgery’ — Why Do We Assume Every Slimmer Celebrity Bought A New Body? Cardi B Has Questions

The rapper says she regularly posts content on her social media, leaving no time for surgery without her fans noticing her absence.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Cardi B Visits Pacha
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B is always honest with her fans, so she’s especially upset to see surgery rumors circulating just because she slimmed down a little.

The “Please Me” rapper took to Instagram Live for an early morning chat with the BardiGang on Tuesday, July 28. While speaking to the camera, Cardi responded to rumors that she recently had surgery to achieve her slimmed-down figure, which fans noticed during a recent performance at New York City’s Pacha nightclub and a video accompanying her upcoming single.

“I’m also tired of you hating-ass b****es,” Cardi began near the 6:44 mark in the recording of her IG Live. “Why every single time that I look snatched up and I look f***ing good, y’all always want to be f***ing shady like, ‘Oh, she got another surgery’ … B****h, I post every week.”

She went on to explain that she wouldn’t have had any time to go under the knife since she regularly posts content to her social media accounts, including recent trips to Paris, London, and Venice.

“When have y’all ever seen me have time off to get surgery? I’m very honest about surgery. I’m very very honest,” she said, going on to add that she previously underwent two liposuction procedures and a buttocks reduction.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘She Said Your Shirt Ugly’ — Cardi B Keeps It ‘Real’ In Hilarious New Zevia Commercial

While insisting that she’s “naturally petite,” Cardi explained multiple reasons why she’s able to lose weight quickly despite having given birth to four children.

“After I gave birth to my son this year, I lost weight easy. You want to know why? Cuz I went on tour. There was some cities that I ain’t going to front, the food was straight caca. It was straight shit. I wouldn’t even eat like that. I will eat a f***ing salad,” she said. “No lie, when I was on tour, I wouldn’t eat after 5:00 p.m. because if I was to eat anything while I’m performing, I could feel myself about to throw up … And when I get off the stage, my adrenaline be so high that sometimes I wouldn’t even be hungry.”

“And then I went through a breakup. Ladies, shall I say more?” Cardi added, likely referring to her split from Stefon Diggs.

Beyond prior surgery, Cardi let viewers in on some of her actual habits, including drinking fiber supplements, being consistent with her water intake, and eating light for two days ahead of any event she’s attending.

“I’m not sitting down for four months, b***h. I’m outside,” she said elsewhere in the stream. “Like I said, I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin. Y’all acting like y’all new to this. Y’all been seeing my body for how many years now? Too many.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Be Careful!’ — Cardi B & Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Share Dinner In Venice, As His Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Abuse, Cheating, & More

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