Subscribe
Close
Style

Beyoncé Just Revived Fashion's Most Controversial Trend

Beyoncé Cements The Comeback Of Capri Pants, Putting A Glam Twist On The Y2K Style For Summer 2026

The debated summer silhouette got a stage-ready update as the queen rocked the look on Jay-Z's stage with sharp shoulders, crystal pinstripes, and full glam.

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A collage of four images showing women in various performance outfits, including a brown crop top, white lace jumpsuit, black jumpsuit, and yellow and red outfit.
Source: Getty

Queen Beyoncé has officially put her stamp on the capri pantsuit.

Capris have been creeping back into stores, editorial spreads, and the closets of several it girls. And while the fashion girlies may be divided on the controversial knee-length design — me included — Beyoncé just gave the style her official summer cosign.

The multi-hyphenate star wore the professional yet playful look on stage while performing alongside her husband, Jay-Z, during opening night of his 30th anniversary concert series at Yankee Stadium. She surprised fans during “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” stepping in for Mary J. Blige’s vocals and shutting the stage down.

RELATED CONTENT: ROC The Runway! 33 Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls Who Bodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic 2026 Yankee Stadium Takeover

Beyoncé Wore A Crystal Capri Pantsuit On Stage With Jay-Z

Dressed to the nines as her vocals filled Yankee Stadium, Beyoncé wore a stunning two-piece suit by Giuseppe di Morabito.

The custom ensemble featured a sculpted blazer bodysuit that fit her curves like a glove. Her waist was practically snatched, thanks to the blazer’s concealed couture construction and exaggerated shoulders.

But her capri pants are what still have us talking.

The cropped bottoms were cut just right and matched the jacket’s oversized crystal pinstripes. Sequined heels, diamond jewelry, and black sunglasses completed the look.

Beyoncé’s stunning outfit was styled by Ty Hunter

Beyoncé’s Hair Looked Fresh From A Cécred Salon

The Destiny’s Child leader matched her outfit with equally glamorous hair and makeup.

Her hair looked like she had just walked out of a Cécred salon. It was big, bouncy, voluminous, parted to the side, and styled in shades of her signature blonde.

Her makeup was glamour girl turned all the way up to match the sequined design of her suit. Her eyeshadow and bronzer danced under the stage lights, and she wore a popping nude gloss on her lips.

Beyoncé Gave Capris A 2026 Summer Cosign

Rockin' The Corps, An American Thank You Celebration Concert - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Jay-Z’s curated three-day event has been one of the most talked-about moments in hip-hop. So it makes sense that Beyoncé would arrive in one of fashion’s most debated trends.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, she wore it her way.

Capris are part of our current obsession with Y2K style. They sit right next to wide-leg pants, baggy denim, jorts, and low-rise bottoms. Also known as pedal pushers, the cropped pants bring a retro shape that actually works for summer.

The capri pantsuit has also been making its way through Hollywood as a go-to look. Ayo Edebiri wore the style to the Inside Out 2 premiere in June 2024, stepping out in a stunning aqua monochromatic suit with funky black mules. Still a suit, her look gave us cool girl vibes. Gigi Hadid has also played with the capri trend, proving the cropped silhouette is not going anywhere just yet.

World Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Inside Out 2" In Los Angeles
Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child fans already know she has history with the look.

Back in the day, she made pedal pushers and capris part of her performance wardrobe. She looked good in them then, and she looks even better in them now.

Beyoncé Made The Capri Suit Dressier

Adding the suited blazer gave fashion girlies another way to think about capris.

The style can move beyond a relaxed-fit lane. Beyoncé showed how capris can be paired with a blazer, blouse, heels, and jewelry for a dressier look.

The debate over capris being back can rest. Beyoncé has officially entered the chat.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé’s ‘B’Day’ Turns 20 — Every Song Ranked From ‘Green Light’ To ‘Upgrade U’

Related Tags

Ayo Edebiri Beyoncé Cécred Fashion Jay-Z style summer fashion Y2K Yankee Stadium
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

A woman wearing a Yankees cap and crop top stands in a crowd at what appears to be a large outdoor event or concert, with a "JAY-Z" sign visible in the background.

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Bossip
Three people sitting at a bar, one person smiling and holding a drink.

'The Next Move': Olandria, Jordan Chiles, Cari Champion & More Stars Announced As Guests On Questlove's New Talk Show [Exclusive]

Bossip
Black women fashion and style at the Jay-Z Yankee Stadium residency. Kiki Ayers, Kelly Augustine, Chrysty Gaither

Black Women Put That Ish On For Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Residency

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

Beyoncé's Custom Crystal Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots Were Designed By A Black Woman

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comments
Three magazine covers featuring nude or partially nude individuals.
20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

National Nude Day — From Janet Jackson To Rihanna, 20 Black Celebrities Who Were Stunning Stripped Down

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
A woman in a neon green bikini taking a selfie in front of a white wall.
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close