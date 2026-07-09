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Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Rekindle Romance

Red Table Reunion? — Inside Will & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Reconciliation As Couple Reportedly Rekindles Romance After Years Apart

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith seem to be rekindling after separating in 2016. Read more on the Smith’s public love story inside.

Published on July 9, 2026
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Christian Louboutin Celebrates Jaden Smith's Men's Collection Launch in Los Angeles
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rumors are swirling that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith may have traded their “entanglement” era for a reunion, with reports claiming they’re back booed up and living under one roof after years apart.

Nearly three years after Jada stunned the internet by revealing in her memoir Worthy that she and Will had actually been separated since 2016, new reports from PEOPLE claim the longtime couple is once again living together. According to a source, Jada quietly moved back in with Will about two years ago, suggesting the pair has been rebuilding their relationship away from the public eye.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Smith’s Arctic Nightmare — Actor Nearly Dies While Scuba Diving At The North Pole

Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

The update comes as a surprise to many because the Smiths have spent years redefining what marriage looks like for them. As previously reported, Jada revealed during her 2023 press tour that although she and Will were never legally divorced, they had been living what she described as “completely separate lives” after separating in 2016. She admitted the two simply were not ready to publicly explain their relationship while they were still figuring it out themselves.

Now, that chapter appears to have evolved once again according to PEOPLE’s exclusive. An insider says Jada moved back into the family home two years ago and that the couple is “happy,” still “deeply in love”, and committed to supporting one another. The source also noted that Jada recently joined Will during Fourth of July celebrations in Philadelphia, where he eventually performed alongside The Roots after the weather delayed the event until nearly 2 a.m.

The couple has also been presenting a united front while supporting their children. Will and Jada appeared together in Paris during Paris Fashion Week alongside Jaden, Willow, Trey Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris to celebrate Jaden’s work with Christian Louboutin.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 - Day 2
Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Naturally, social media has plenty to say about the latest relationship update. During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God joked that Jada should “launch a Substack” so fans can keep up with the constant changes in the couple’s relationship status. As reported by Complex, Charlamagne quipped that people need regular updates and even suggested it may be time for Red Table Talk to return.

Whether this means the Smiths are officially back together romantically or simply continuing to define marriage on their own terms remains unclear. We do see that Will and Jada continue to do things their way, and the internet is never not involved. 

RELATED CONTENT: ‘She’s Back!’ Jada Pinkett Smith To Reprise Role Of Lena James In Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot

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Adrienne Banfield Norris Charlamagne Fourth of July Jada Pinkett Smith Jaden Paris Paris Fashion Week The Breakfast Club Trey Smith Will and Jada Will Smith
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