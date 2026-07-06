30 Times Teyana Taylor’s Avante-Garde Fashion Blured The Lines Between Androgyny & Girly Hollywood Glam

Source: Getty Teyana Taylor, 35, has spent the last decade transforming herself from one of entertainment’s most underrated talents into a global force across music, film, fashion, and culture. Now, she’s adding yet another milestone to an already remarkable career. On June 28, the multi-hyphenate star was honored with the 2026 BET Awards Icon of the Year Award, recognizing her extraordinary impact across entertainment and beyond. The honor is reserved for “someone whose impact isn’t measured in years but in the undeniable weight they carry in every room, every conversation, and every corner of the culture they touch,” according to PEOPLE. Taylor received the prestigious award for her influence in music, acting, directing, and fashion. The emotional moment became even more memorable when Janet Jackson presented her with the honor. As Taylor sat in the audience, visibly overwhelmed with emotion, she wiped away tears before making her way to the stage to accept the award. The Grammy Award-winning icon praised Taylor’s trailblazing career, saying she loved watching her “defy expectations, rewrite the rules and lead with an unstoppable work ethic.” She added, “As long as you remain close to God your light will forever shine bright.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘Oh My God, B—ch, I’m Gagging!’ Teyana Taylor Gets Emotional As Idol Janet Jackson Crowns Her BET’s ‘Icon Of The Year’

The recognition capped off what has already been a career-defining year for Taylor. Along with being named BET’s Icon of the Year, she also took home Best Actress for her starring role in One Battle After Another, as well as Video Director of the Year and the Fashion Vanguard Award, celebrating both her creative vision and influence on style. Earlier this year, Taylor also earned one of Hollywood’s highest honors with her first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 98th Oscars for One Battle After Another, further cementing her place as one of the industry’s most dynamic performers. Of course, fashion has always been one of Taylor’s greatest superpowers. Whether she’s commanding a red carpet in couture or redefining menswear-inspired tailoring, she consistently proves that personal style has no limits. She effortlessly blends masculine and feminine elements, making every appearance feel fearless, fresh, and unforgettable. Simply put, Teyana Taylor is one of the best-dressed stars of her generation. Here are 30 times Teyana Taylor served androgynous edge, high-fashion glamour, and unapologetic confidence.

1. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2026 BET AWARDS Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Taylor turned the 2026 BET Awards into her own personal runway from the moment she stepped onto the red carpet. On Saturday, the singer and actress arrived at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater wearing a dramatic burgundy Stéphane Rolland couture gown featuring a sculpted bodice, architectural hips, and intricate beaded detailing across the bust. She completed the monochromatic statement with a coordinating oversized hat, sleek straight hair, minimal gold bracelets, and glamorous makeup highlighted by a bold eye and glossy nude lip. Later in the evening, Taylor switched into an equally striking look, a vibrant cobalt-blue pleated halter gown from Tom Ford Resort 2026. The daring design featured a dramatic open back that perfectly balanced elegance with modern sensuality. While accepting her Icon of the Year Award, Taylor delivered one of the night’s most inspiring speeches. “I believe greatness isn’t measured by how many people stand beneath you. It’s measured by how many people stand beside you because you’re willing to reach back,” she told the crowd.

2. TEYANA TAYLOR GLISTENS AT THE 2026 MET GALA Source: Michael Loccisano/GA / Getty As a member of the 2026 Met Gala host committee, Taylor once again proved why she’s become one of fashion’s most anticipated red carpet arrivals. She wore a custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann design covered in shimmering silver fringe, complete with a dramatic built-in hood that added movement and theatrical flair. The futuristic look perfectly captured Taylor’s fearless approach to fashion.

3. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2026 98th ACADEMY AWARDS Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Taylor made her official Oscars red carpet debut as a first-time Academy Award nominee, and she embraced the moment with couture perfection. The Harlem native stunned in a dramatic black-and-white Chanel feathered gown created alongside the fashion house’s artistic director, Matthieu Blazy. The look showcased her remarkable versatility, balancing timeless Hollywood glamour with avant-garde fashion.

4. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2026 SAG AWARDS Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty At the SAG Actor Awards earlier this year, Taylor reimagined the “naked dress” trend through the unmistakable lens of Thom Browne. She wore a structured strapless gown featuring an optical illusion bodice painted to resemble a classical marble statue in shades of gray and ivory. The surreal design flowed into a silver-streaked skirt, making it one of the season’s most artistic red carpet moments.

5. TEYANA TAYLOR SHINES AT THE 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty For music’s biggest night, Taylor embraced modern sensuality in a sand-colored Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann creation. The shimmering, second-skin gown featured abstract cutouts and sculptural draping that wrapped around her body, blending effortless edge with couture craftsmanship.

6. TEYANA TAYLOR STUNS AT THE 2026 Golden Globe Awards Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Taylor kicked off awards season earlier this year in spectacular fashion at the Golden Globes, where she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress while wearing a custom Schiaparelli masterpiece. From the front, the sculptural gown exuded timeless elegance. From behind, however, it revealed one of the night’s most talked-about details, a diamond-encrusted built-in thong that elevated the “whale tail” trend into high fashion.

7. TEYANA TAYLOR HOSTS THE 2025 CFDA FASHION AWARDS IN STYLE Source: Sean Zanni / Getty Serving as the evening’s host, Taylor delivered multiple unforgettable fashion moments throughout the CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony in 2025. She opened the night in a custom Thom Browne skirt suit featuring the designer’s signature architectural tailoring before changing into several menswear-inspired ensembles that highlighted her love for structured silhouettes and impeccable craftsmanship.

8. TEYANA TAYLOR MAKES A DRAMATIC APPEARANCE AT ELLE’s 2025 WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD CELEBRATION Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty Honored for her accomplishments across entertainment, Taylor embraced bold color and dramatic silhouettes on the red carpet at the 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration. She first arrived in a striking hooded gold Balmain Resort gown that enveloped her figure in sculptural elegance before later stepping out in a soft sherbet-colored tweed look fresh off Matthieu Blazy’s runway, showcasing her ability to seamlessly transition between dramatic couture and modern sophistication.

9. TEYANA TAYLOR DAZZLES IN RED AT THE 2025 VANITY FAIR OSCAR’S AFTER-PARTY Source: Robert Smith / Getty Following the 2025 Academy Awards, Taylor turned up the heat at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a fiery red LaQuan Smith design that hugged every curve. Equal parts glamorous and daring, the look perfectly embodied her fearless fashion philosophy.

10. TEYANA TAYLOR SHIMMERS AT THE 2023 ACADEMY MUSEUM GALA Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Taylor dazzled at the Academy Museum Gala in a sparkling Versace gown featuring shimmering embellishments and subtle sheer paneling. The glamorous look remains one of her most memorable red carpet appearances, proving that her style evolution has been years in the making.

11. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2017 CFDA/VOGUE FASHION FUND SHOW Source: Getty Teyana Taylor attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea event in a black, patent leather, cut-out midi dress.

12. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2017 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Source: Getty Teyana Taylor paid tribute to her idol Janet Jackson at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a white crop top and wide-leg pants. This look is reminiscent of Jackson’s 1995 VMA ensemble.

13. TEYANA TAYLOR BACKSTAGE AT A CONCERT IN 2018 Source: Getty Teyana Taylor showed off her abs backstage at the PlayStation Theater in a black, white, and yellow racer set with a black bra top.

14. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2018 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Source: Getty Teyana Taylor attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards looking like a superhero. She wore a white crop top and black cut-out pants.

15. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2018 ESSENCE STREET STYLE FESTIVAL Source: Getty Teyana Taylor went to the 2018 Essence Street Style Festival in grey track pants, a white crop top, and white boots.

16. TEYANA TAYLOR AT RIHANNA’S 4TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL IN 2018 Source: Getty Teyana Taylor gave serious lewks at the 2018 Diamond Ball in an all-black tuxedo dress.

17. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS Source: Getty Teyana Taylor showed off her red carpet swag at the American Music Awards in a black lace gown.

18. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MIGOS’ AFTER-PARTY IN 2018 Source: Getty Who do you know that can make sweatpants look this good? Teyana Taylor attended a Party at Story Nightclub in beige sweats and a printed pullover sweater.

19. TEYANA TAYLOR HEADING TO THE 2018 ALEXANDER WANG SHOW Source: Getty Teyana Taylor headed to the Alexander Wang show clad in a black leather outfit by the brand.

20. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2018 VERSACE SHOW Source: Getty Teyana Taylor gave complete high-fashion vibes at the Versace fall 2019 fashion show, clad in a floral bodysuit and a black skirt by the brand.

21. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE OFFICIAL BIG GAME TAKEOVER GAME IN 2019 Source: Getty Teyana Taylor attended The Official Big Game Take over in a fresh, casual, sporty ensemble.

22. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE IN 2019 Source: Getty Teyana Taylor looked red hot at The Maxim Big Game Experience in a red matching pants set.

23. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2019 BET AWARDS Source: Getty Teyana Taylor attended the 2019 BET Awards in a retro yet futuristic getup.

24. TEYANA TAYLOR AT LOVE BALL III IN 2019 Source: Getty Teyana Taylor went to the Love Ball III at Gotham Hall in a sexy, mesh, cut-out dress.

25. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2019 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Source: Getty Teyana Taylor hit up the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards in a long, semi-sheer, printed dress.

26. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2021 LA PREMIERE OF NETFLIX’S COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE. Source: Getty Teyana Taylor attended the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s Colin In Black And White at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. The actress gave biker vibes in a cropped top, moto pants, and a black leather jacket.

27. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2021 LA PREMIERE OF THE HARDER THEY FALL. Source: Getty Teyana Taylor attended the Los Angeles Premiere of The Harder They Fall at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

28. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2021 MET GALA. Source: Getty Teyana Taylor attended the Met Gala on September 13, 2021, in New York City. The mother of two wore a gorgeous and very revealing gown to the annual fundraiser.

29. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE PRETTY LITTLE THING RUNWAY SHOW IN 2021 Source: Getty Teyana Taylor walked the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2021, in New York City.