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Dwight Howard Says Amy Luciani Tricked Him Into Marriage

‘Lying & Manipulation’ — Dwight Howard Claims Estranged Wife Amy Luciani Tricked Him Into Marriage Amid Explosive Divorce Drama

Whew, the divorce drama between Dwight Howard and his estranged wife Amy Luciani is getting messier by the day.

Published on June 16, 2026
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The divorce drama between Dwight Howard and his estranged wife Amy Luciani is getting messier by the day.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former NBA superstar is making explosive allegations against his soon-to-be ex-wife, including claims he was manipulated into marriage through what he describes as a pattern of lies and deception.

Howard reportedly filed new legal documents requesting a protective order against Luciani, whose legal name is Amber Rose Howard. In the filing, he alleges that she has a “history of lying and manipulating” him throughout their relationship. One of the most shocking claims centers around fertility. TMZ reports that Howard alleges Luciani knew she was unable to have children but intentionally misrepresented that information before they got married. Luciani has reportedly denied those allegations.

RELATED CONTENT: He’s Not ‘Down Low.’ He’s Down Bad — And We’re Missing The Point. [Op-Ed]

The former Los Angeles Lakers champion also accused his estranged wife of launching what he described as a “crusade of lies and defamation” against him. According to the filing, Howard believes those alleged statements have damaged his reputation, cost him professional opportunities, and created tension among his family members, friends, and the mothers of his children. TMZ reports that Howard additionally claims Luciani made false statements about him to law enforcement.

The latest accusations arrive just months after the couple’s short-lived marriage came to an end. As previously reported, Howard filed for divorce in March 2026 — just over a year after the pair tied the knot in January 2025. Since then, the split has included multiple police visits, competing court filings, restraining order requests, and public accusations from both sides.

Howard also used the filing to deny Luciani’s previous allegations that he has a cocaine addiction. He reportedly stated that he has never used the drug and claimed the accusation negatively affected his ability to secure work opportunities.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, there appears to be at least one temporary resolution. According to TMZ, Howard and Luciani recently agreed to stay at least 100 yards apart and refrain from harassing each other on social media. Howard was also awarded sole use of his Georgia mansion and agreed to pay Luciani $10,000 to assist with moving expenses.

Luciani is also remaining silent on the ongoing drama with Howard, with the reality star/rapper celebrating her birthday instead.

For now, both sides appear prepared to continue fighting their case in court. Whether these allegations hold up remains to be seen, but it appears this divorce drama is far from finished.

RELATED CONTENT: A Timeline Of Dwight Howard & Amy Luciani’s Tumultuous Relationship As He Drops Restraining Order

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Amber Rose Howard Amy Luciani divorce dwight howard Los Angeles Lakers TMZ
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