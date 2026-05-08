Natural sun tan vs. self-tanner: Which is better?

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty A sun tan isn’t something for Black people to avoid just because of melanin. Recent online trends show more Black influencers with great self-tanning results. Safely sun-kissed dark skin can literally glow, but requires protection from UV exposure. You can safely achieve that effect with a natural self-tanner that doesn’t harm the skin’s top layer; it simply colors it. Melanoma accounts for as many as 80% of skin cancer deaths despite only being diagnosed in 4% of skin cancer cases, per Stanford Healthcare. These health statistics show that people should enjoy the sun cautiously, especially if they have a family history, sensitive skin, and/or an increased number of moles. No, Black people aren’t immune to skin cancer, so understand your risk and see what tanning option is best for your needs and medical history. RELATED CONTENT: Only 1 In 4 Sunscreens Are Safe—Here’s What Every Black Woman Should Know Before She Buys How Does a Natural Sun Tan Differ from a Professional Spray Tan? Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A natural tan is produced when UV rays stimulate melanin production. This option usually lasts longer as it’s part of your skin’s structure and waits for cell turnover to fade. However, it comes with a risk of sun damage and uneven tan lines. On the other hand, a professional spray tan provides an instant, customized glow all over your body without the obvious tan lines. Spray tan works by using DHA to stain your upper skin layer safely, and the results last for about 7 to 10 days. Which One Is Safer? The CDC reports that skin cancer costs employers over $100 million annually due to restricted activity or work absence. Being in the sun can feel great, but too much can put you at risk of skin cancer and other damage, such as sunspots and wrinkles. When it comes to safety, spray tan is the winner over a natural one since there’s no UV radiation exposure.

What Are Some Myths About Black People and Sun Tan? Melanin may protect the skin and slow processes like aging, but it doesn’t make it immune to harmful conditions and diseases. That’s why Black people must separate fact from fiction when it comes to pursuing a sun tan this summer. Dark skin has natural protection with imitations, so it can get sunburn without protection. Low risk for skin cancer isn’t the same as no risk, and diagnosis can often come late due to being mistaken for something else. Therefore, don’t ignore those unusual spots or changing moles, as they can signal skin cancer like melanoma – the most common type of cancer in the United States, per the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Pixabay.com royalty-free image #4347277, ‘parasol, umbrella, sun’ uploaded by user geralt, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/parasol-umbrella-sun-sky-blue-hot-4347277/ on June 24th, 2021. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license Black skin is also at risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and melasma, and too much exposure to the sun can make these conditions even worse. Regardless of how light or dark your skin is, overexposure to the sun can age and damage it rapidly. While shea and cocoa butter are awesome for making your skin glisten, you still need sunscreen on Black skin. Everyone should use a product with an SPF 30 or higher. Are Black Patrons Really at the Tanning Salon? Yes, you may see Black women getting ready for summer or that special event with a trip to the salon or a starter kit from SJolie professional tanning. Self-tanning can help a princess become a queen by removing that dull winter skin and replacing it with a refreshed glow. Even the most beautiful black skin may have uneven spots, but self-tanner can help even it out and conceal discoloration. It doesn’t mean being on a tanning bed, as a specialist can apply spray tanning products. How Can I Achieve the Best Summer Tan? Self-tanner is best for already melanated skin. Improve results by prepping it with exfoliation a day before. Choose your favorite moisturizer for dry areas like knees and elbows. All self-tanners aren’t the same, so make sure you choose the right product with the ideal undertones for your skin. If you prefer the natural route, cover yourself with SPF 30 or higher and drink lots of water to keep your skin hydrated, to hold your tan longer.