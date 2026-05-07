Mother’s Day Glow Up: 10 Radiant & Relaxing Beauty Treatments To Pamper Mom

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Mother’s Day is this Sunday (May 10) and if you are still trying to figure out what to get the woman who literally gave you life, we are here to make it easy on you. Flowers are sweet and brunch is always appreciated, but there is something extra special about giving mom a beauty moment that is entirely her own. Check out these Mother’s Day beauty ideas to keep mom glowing all weekend long.

Whether mom is a skincare devotee, a fragrance lover, a makeup minimalist or someone who has been putting herself last for far too long, this is the perfect weekend to remind her that she deserves to glow just as much as she makes everyone around her shine.

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The good news is that beauty gifting in 2026 has never been more thoughtful or more accessible. As Ulta Beauty notes, Mother’s Day beauty and skincare gifts are always a hit, and the key is looking for highly rated formulas that deliver visible hydration and glow, from serums and moisturizers to haircare treatments and deeply nourishing deep-conditioning masks. In other words, the goal is not just to buy her something pretty. The goal is to buy her something that actually works and makes her feel like herself again.

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For the mom who is always running and rarely sits still long enough to breathe, a focused skincare moment is everything. A powerhouse vitamin C serum is a standout choice because it brightens the complexion with a potent dose of stabilized vitamin C, helps defend skin against environmental stressors for a more youthful look and absorbs quickly without leaving any residue. Pair that with a set of hydrogel under-eye patches for the mornings when she needs a little extra help looking as rested as she deserves to feel and you have an entire self-care moment in a box.

For the mom who loves a luxurious experience, fragrance gifting is where you can really show out. As Autum Love points out, fragrance is the most personal beauty category, which also makes it the most risky gift unless you choose a discovery set or a collection that lets her find her own favorite rather than presupposing one. A Jo Malone fragrance discovery set is the kind of gift that feels luxurious but still gives her room to explore and fall in love with something new entirely on her own terms.