WNBA Star Monique Billings Monique Billings Is Body Goals — And She’s Dropping Gems On Building A Strong Core [Exclusive]

Source: Courtesy of SILK Monique Billings is core goals, and not just from her looks, but the internal work she does daily to stay strong! The WNBA player just entered her ninth season in the league, her first as a member of the Indiana Fever, joining her fellow athletes in a culture-shifting moment in women’s sports. “Making it to my ninth season is just something that I didn’t even dream of when I started my journey in the W, and I don’t even know how many years I’ll be able to play, but any year that you get in this league is such a privilege, because there are people fighting for spots, people who don’t have this opportunity,” Billings told MadameNoire during an interview in the midst of training camp. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “I’m just never taking it for granted,” she continued. “I’m excited about this team, the culture that we’re building here. This team went really far last year, and they had a lot of injuries, they had a lot of hurdles that they had to overcome as a team, but I’m excited. Myself and the new additions that they brought in, I think we’re going to be a great team. I’m excited to see it all come together. I think it’s going to be a fun season, and I’m really expecting that it’s going to be very fruitful.” Billings lives a rewarding life, both on and off the court, which she credits to her faith and remaining grounded in her core values. Whether it’s through her book, Finding Balance: Playbook for Wellness, serving as the host of Breathe Through It, a health and wellness series that showcases her work as a yoga instructor, and beyond, the WNBA star’s three pillars of faith, wellness, and fitness are amplified within her daily life. RELATED CONTENT: A’ja Wilson Just Set The League On Fire — Here’s What Her Supermax Means For The WNBA

“Faith, movement, good food,” she stated. “I think those are the things that kind of help me bring me back to my center. I like to journal too. So going through my journal, writing how I’m feeling, but also going back and looking at maybe a year ago, or a couple years ago, and just seeing where I was, where I’ve grown to seeing and realizing that I’m in answered prayers. I think that helps me when I’m in lull moments, or moments where I don’t always feel clear.” As an athlete in a sport where emotions run high and competition is intense, Billings says that knowing herself has helped her tap into the edge that continues to make her an elite ball player. Source: Courtesy of Monique Billings / IG: @monique.billings “Knowing when I need breaks, maybe off social media, or even just away from the game, you know, you have a tough practice, or a tough game, tough stretch, whatever it might be, if you’re able to just take a moment to be still, whether that’s in your apartment or going for a walk, finding a calm place in nature, I think those are things that always help me,” she explained. “It’s just being in tune with myself. I’m very in tune with knowing what I need, knowing when I need it, always trying to just listen to myself. I think the journaling aspect helps with that. There’s so much going on in my mind. So if I’m able to write those things out, get it out on paper. Write down my goals, my ideas, things that I want to improve and enhance on. I think it’s just important to take that time, that stillness, for yourself.”