WNBA's Monique Billings Sexy Tips For Building A Solid Core
WNBA Star Monique Billings Monique Billings Is Body Goals — And She’s Dropping Gems On Building A Strong Core [Exclusive]
Monique Billings is core goals, and not just from her looks, but the internal work she does daily to stay strong!
The WNBA player just entered her ninth season in the league, her first as a member of the Indiana Fever, joining her fellow athletes in a culture-shifting moment in women’s sports.
“Making it to my ninth season is just something that I didn’t even dream of when I started my journey in the W, and I don’t even know how many years I’ll be able to play, but any year that you get in this league is such a privilege, because there are people fighting for spots, people who don’t have this opportunity,” Billings told MadameNoire during an interview in the midst of training camp.
“I’m just never taking it for granted,” she continued. “I’m excited about this team, the culture that we’re building here. This team went really far last year, and they had a lot of injuries, they had a lot of hurdles that they had to overcome as a team, but I’m excited. Myself and the new additions that they brought in, I think we’re going to be a great team. I’m excited to see it all come together. I think it’s going to be a fun season, and I’m really expecting that it’s going to be very fruitful.”
Billings lives a rewarding life, both on and off the court, which she credits to her faith and remaining grounded in her core values. Whether it’s through her book, Finding Balance: Playbook for Wellness, serving as the host of Breathe Through It, a health and wellness series that showcases her work as a yoga instructor, and beyond, the WNBA star’s three pillars of faith, wellness, and fitness are amplified within her daily life.
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“Faith, movement, good food,” she stated. “I think those are the things that kind of help me bring me back to my center. I like to journal too. So going through my journal, writing how I’m feeling, but also going back and looking at maybe a year ago, or a couple years ago, and just seeing where I was, where I’ve grown to seeing and realizing that I’m in answered prayers. I think that helps me when I’m in lull moments, or moments where I don’t always feel clear.”
As an athlete in a sport where emotions run high and competition is intense, Billings says that knowing herself has helped her tap into the edge that continues to make her an elite ball player.
“Knowing when I need breaks, maybe off social media, or even just away from the game, you know, you have a tough practice, or a tough game, tough stretch, whatever it might be, if you’re able to just take a moment to be still, whether that’s in your apartment or going for a walk, finding a calm place in nature, I think those are things that always help me,” she explained.
“It’s just being in tune with myself. I’m very in tune with knowing what I need, knowing when I need it, always trying to just listen to myself. I think the journaling aspect helps with that. There’s so much going on in my mind. So if I’m able to write those things out, get it out on paper. Write down my goals, my ideas, things that I want to improve and enhance on. I think it’s just important to take that time, that stillness, for yourself.”
During the recent off-season, Billings partnered with Silk, the official plant-based beverage brand of The Big Ten conference, to help change the game day playbook, while also bringing the ultimate protein-packed power, something that she credits as a big help with building and maintaining a strong core.
“It’s a product that I have been drinking since a young girl,” Billings recalled. “When I was young at my grandma’s house, she used to have Silk, the almond milk, in her house, and so I was drinking that almond milk.”
The 29-year-old added, “Now, it’s very full-circle, being able to work with them as I’m mindful and conscious about what I’m putting into my body. I obviously want to eat and consume delicious things, but I also want them to be clean. So the plant protein aspect, I think that’s really important. Me being an athlete, I need to make sure I’m getting enough protein throughout my day. So the 13 grams of protein, I think that’s really helpful as well. And then, it’s just very authentic for me, because I love chocolate milk, it’s my favorite drink ever. Through this partnership, I’ve been able to kind of experiment with how I use the product. So with Silk, original milk, I tried that in tea. It was delicious. A smoothie was how we kind of started the partnership. We did a smoothie. And if I didn’t want a smoothing every day, I would just try everything.”
Billings has a six-pack that dreams are made of, and, like the gracious and generous human she is, the Corona, California native left us with a few tips for engaging in and building a strong core.
“Heavy lifting has been great for me,” she explained. “It’s something I’ve done since I was 13 years old. You’ve got to work your way up, build your way up, maybe hire a trainer. My dad was my trainer my whole life, so I got really lucky. But heavy-lifting, I think, is where my core came from. And then, eating clean, balance is important. There are times where I’m eating a grimy meal, but it’s not all the time. I think 90 percent of what I eat is clean, healthy. I try to just eat whole foods. I try to stay away from processed foods as much as I can. But again, those things are treats, so it’s all about balance, and then build that core with protein. I mean, if you can get that protein intake, plant-based protein, I think that’s really helpful. I think just those habits. So what are you intaking? How hard are you working? Those things will help build a really strong core.”
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