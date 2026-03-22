Thriving In Sisterhood: The Transformative Power Of Black Women’s Solidarity

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Women’s History Month, and certainly Black Women’s History Month, invites us to celebrate the women who changed the course of history. Yet some of the most transformative acts of women’s leadership unfold in quieter ways, through the everyday choices women make to support, uplift, and invest in one another personally and professionally.

And in this moment, when many Black women in leadership are navigating orchestrated sabotage and heightened scrutiny, something even more powerful is unfolding alongside it: Black women are finding one another. Black women are choosing one another. Black women are creating spaces of care, alignment, and mutual respect that sustain both the work and the people doing it.

As women representing different generations, sharing space, leadership, and purpose, we have come to understand the joy and power that emerge when Black women intentionally create spaces where we can thrive together.

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There is a natural magnetism to Black women. The world is drawn to that force and often nourished by it. But there is something even sweeter when that same magnetism draws us back to ourselves. In that return, we are no longer only pouring out. We are replenishing one another.

The ripple effects are unmistakable.

When people witness women celebrating one another without hesitation, it reshapes what leadership looks like. When care and respect are visible, others begin to extend the same to those around them. Over time, what begins as a relationship becomes culture.

Colleagues feel safer bringing forward their ideas. Teams collaborate more freely. The workplace becomes less about proving oneself and more about building something meaningful together.

This is the quiet power of women choosing each other.

At its heart, this partnership is guided by shared values. We believe people are more important than any measure or metric. We believe leadership should expand dignity, not diminish it. And we believe the most enduring impact comes from relationships that nurture growth for everyone involved.

There is also something quietly beautiful about what it means for two Black women to care for one another in this way: to lead with generosity, to open doors of opportunity and root for each other’s wins, and to model a kind of leadership rooted in mutuality. That care is not performative. It is simply who we choose to be with and for one another.

And in choosing that, we create something larger than ourselves.

We create a workplace where people thrive.

We create a culture where encouragement travels faster than criticism.

We create conditions where others feel invited to bring their best selves forward -unconditionally. Love is the lasso.

When women choose relationship, respect and shared purpose, the impact travels far beyond the two people at the center of it.

It becomes a way of working. It becomes a way of leading.

And in time, it becomes the culture itself.

We dedicate this to all the femtors, sisters, aunties, mothers, and generations of praying women who saw us in their holy imagination and interceded until that vision took root in our lives.

Rev. Bethany Johnson-Javois is president & CEO of the Deaconess Foundation.

Constance Harper is the Vice President of Strategic Impact & Innovation at the Deaconess Foundation.

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